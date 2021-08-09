PLATTSBURGH — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration will return with a bang next month.
The annual commemoration was held virtually last year due to concerns of the novel coronavirus, but 1814 Commemoration Inc. President Tom Donahue said it will be back in the flesh this September.
"Everything that people have enjoyed in the past, we're going to have back this year."
GUNS, GAMES, MUSIC
1814 Commemoration Inc. is the nonprofit now behind the battle tribute.
The group recently unveiled its full 2021 commemoration schedule with a lineup of more than 60 events between Thursday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Re-enactments, ceremonies, 19th century kids games, live music, history talks, a parade, fireworks, a 5K race and more are on the docket.
And, after last year's virtual celebration, Donahue expected a "great turnout" next month.
EMERGED IN HISTORY
Donahue felt the experience was the greatest benefit of an in-person commemoration.
He noted re-enactors in period clothes firing off canons, making candles and just embodying the 1814 lifestyle.
"People are emerged in what life was like back then," Donahue said. "You can't get that from watching a video or reading a story."
ISRAEL GREEN'S TAVERN
On opening day, event organizers will host "Israel Green's Tavern" from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Though not a new event, this will be the first time it is hosted at Valcour Brewing Company on Ohio Avenue.
"It was part of the idea of involving the whole city, not just the downtown area," Donahue said, noting its proximity to several local history museums.
The event will feature 19th century kids games, face painting, first responders displays, reenactors and live music.
"I think it's going to be great," Donahue said. "The people at Valcour have been very gracious, letting us have the event over there."
Donahue said he was also excited for the various history talks, the re-enactments and the Saturday, Sept. 11 parade, themed, "Communities Emerging Through History."
MORE INFORMATION
The full 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration schedule is available online: 1814inc.com
