Re-enactors Russ Jones (left) and Joseph Stemper fire their muskets during a re-creation of the confrontation between British and American forces at Halsey’s Corners in Plattsburgh during the 2014 Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration. The annual event was held virtually last year due to concerns of the novel coronavirus, but 1814 Commemoration Inc. President Tom Donahue said it will be back in the flesh this September.