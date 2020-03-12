PLATTSBURGH — Foot traffic is a constant at the northern U.S. border like its southern counterpart.
Today's asylum seekers at Roxham Road are the 21st century riff of the 19th century Underground Railroad freedom seekers escaping U.S. slavery or Chinese nationals on a reverse Underground Railroad, West Coast to the East Coast via the Canadian transcontinental railway, during the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and its Gerry Act extension.
“The Back Door,” a premier presentation and collaboration between internationally renowned photographer Paula Allen and Mayor of Champlain Janet McFetridge, border activist and 2019 John Brown Medal of Freedom recipient, is sponsored by the Adirondack Voters for Change on Saturday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake.
HAITI CONNECTION
Allen met McFetridge at Roxham Road during the summer of 2018.
“The Back Door” features Allen's photographs and McFetridge's border stories.
“I've just been going up repeatedly, and she's there a lot,” Allen said.
“We have developed a friendship based on both of our concerns for people needing to be looked after and trying to find safety.”
Allen's lenses have taken her all over the world including Haiti, where she spends a lot of time.
“A friend of mine in Haiti, with family in the United States, had been hearing about obviously the hundreds or perhaps thousands of Haitians that crossed because they thought their Temporary Protection Status was going to be removed and that they would be sent back to Haiti,” she said.
“There was huge media coverage at the time. She had contacted me and said, 'Will you go and find out what is actually happening there and talk to Haitians as they are leaving so I could understand the situation and tell the people in Haiti?' So, that's why I went to Roxham Road.”
'WHOLE WORLD'
Haitians were among the asylum seekers, which flooded the unofficial border crossing 24/7 between Champlain and Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec in 2017.
“I came a little after the tide of people had finished crossing, and then the Temporary Protection Status wasn't withdrawn,” Allen said.
“What was interesting is that my expectation was that I was going to get to the crossing and I was going to see masses of Haitians crossing into Canada asking for asylum.
“In fact there were some Haitians crossing, but the whole world was and is crossing through Roxham Road.”
The photographer describes the viral crossing as a 50 ft. pathway known as the “back door” to Canada.
“I saw that something more was going on here,” she said.
“The media had largely disappeared after the influx of so many people at one time. But in fact, there was an influx of people who were still arriving and crossing.”
Allen was intrigued by who was crossing, how many were crossing and the asylum seeker's determination and courage.
“To travel and give up everything to make it to this little tiny pathway at the end of a very rural country road to get to safety,” she said.
Allen makes the four-hour drive up to the border whenever she can.
“I go, usually, for two or three days at a time,” she said.
“I think I've made maybe 18 trips since July 2018. I'm doing it out of the necessity. I feel to document what is happening not only at the southern border, which is where I spend a lot of time, but also on the northern border.”
'SOMEPLACE SAFE'
More than 50,000 asylum seekers from around the world have crossed at Roxham Road.
“Sometimes, I feel like people are trying to get into the south, and then they got to get out of the north,” Allen said.
“All over the world, I feel like we're in a funnel where people are looking for the tiniest pathway through a forest, the one safe place to go across the water, through the brush in the desert, getting on airplanes in cities, getting on Greyhound buses, getting into boats, whatever, walking, walking, walking to find a point of safety.”
Allen feels this particularly at Roxham Road. This little pathway. So international.
“I just can see the movement,” she said.
“You really understand the vast movement of humanity that is in peril trying to get to someplace safe.”
Asylum seekers don't leave home because they want to.
“They leave it because they are threatened," Allen said.
"You have that happening at the southern border. Then, there are rules and regulations and they change.”
At the borders, asylum seekers navigate each nation's policies and third-party agreements.
“You're always facing the border and an obstacle that comes at you as you are making movement," she said.
Our world is a world in chaos and flux right now.”
IF YOU GO
WHAT: "The Back Door," a collaboration between photographer Paula Allen and Mayor of Champlain Janet McFetridge.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21.
WHERE: Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brand Brook Ave., Saranac Lake.
ADMISSION: Suggested donation $10. Students free.
SPONSOR: Adirondack Voters for Change.
