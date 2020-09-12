TUPPER LAKE— Corey and Lilian Rohrbach took a chance when they moved back to the United States from Brazil.
“Eight years ago, we came here with our two kids, a dog, $3,000 in our pockets and no job,” Corey said.
What the couple could have never expected was the blow to the restaurant business they had known for years served by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rohrbachs’ eclectic eatery Amado had its seating capacity cut in half, testing Corey’s over 30 years in the restaurant industry. This is when they had to get creative.
The Rohrbachs applied for and received a $25,000 Small Business Relief Fund Loan through the Franklin County Local Development Corporation. This funded the unique outdoor dining experience that Amado is now able to offer.
In addition to landscaping and the implementation of nine outdoor tables, The Rohrbachs have also added three 120-square foot tongue and groove wooden sided and temperature controlled greenhouses complete with industrial-sized three-stage HEPA air filters, UV lights and music on-demand. The dining houses can seat six to ten people and are an alternative to indoor dining, except in the case of inclement weather, which is when patrons may be seated inside. Reservations are also staggered to allow for ample time to properly sanitize the tables for each guest or party.
“We’re trying to do as much as we can,” Corey said. “Everything we’ve done outside is only because of the new COVID-19 reality.”
Russ Kinyan is the Director of Economic Development with the Local Development Corporation and directly assisted the Rohrbachs with their small business loan.
“Amado is a great example of how we’ve seen improvement, because now they’ve built this capacity that not only is going to help them when their capacity is lower, but in the future when their capacity goes back up, they’re going to have a great outdoor resource for the community,” Kinyan said.
And community is what the Rohrbachs are all about.
“We have a good strong support in the community. A lot of folks helped us out even with just donations,” Corey said.
The word “Amado” is Portuguese for “family” or “loved ones”. Amado is a family owned and operated business. The Rohrbach’s daughter and family friend work as servers. Lilian runs the front of the house while Corey runs the back, cooking up food influenced from all corners of the world.
“I’ve worked with a lot of different people in my career, so my food and my cuisine has a lot of different influences,” Corey said. “Asian, African, classical European, American, South West United States.”
Corey journeyed to many places globally as a professional chef, when he met his wife Lilian, who was working as a lawyer for the State Attorney’s office in São Paulo, Brazil. The couple stayed in Brazil, which is where they opened their first restaurant, for 12 years. According to Lilian, she completely immersed herself in the restaurant life ever since.
“If I don’t come into work, something’s missing for me,” she said. “Everything that’s here inside this place is one hundred percent us.”
Years garnering global knowledge and cultural experiences have translated over to the Amado menu. Patrons can choose from over 100 bottles for sale from an Oregon State red to a Chilean white.
Appetizers and entrees range from chicken wings and gator bites to Brazilian feijoada, sausage and sauerkraut, and a walnut crusted mahi mahi mahi. The game meats offered on the menu are free-range and grass-fed.
This food is able to be enjoyed in a family-friendly and CDC compliant environment largely because of the Rohrbachs’ commitment to creating a socially distanced outdoor area that fits into the “Amado experience”.
“We just purchased the property next door, we’ll be basically tripling our outside space for next summer,” Cory said.
The remodeling and freshening of a small business’ look is also a positive aspect of the small business loan, according to Kinyan.
“We really wanted to make sure that as businesses were going through the worst of it, they had some options,” Kinyan said. “So far everybody is pulling through. We looked at not only how we could help business during this difficult time, but also how these loans will set them up for success going forward.”
“We don’t necessarily make our decisions based on finances,” Rohrbach said. “I was in the corporate world for a very long time, and I get tired of decisions being made about money. We make our decisions based on the Amado experience. If you give people a special experience, the financial reward comes out of that.”
