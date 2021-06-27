That's a wrap: Port Henry woman fighting gypsy moth larvae

PORT HENRY – Gypsy moth caterpillars are plucking Debbie Henry's last nerve.
“Oh my gosh, it's terrible,” the Port Henry resident said.
“We always had them around. They are just always around, but I've never seen anything like this. I think back in the '80s, there was a really bad case.”
PICKING UP THE PIECES
Henry started noticing pieces of leaves three weeks ago.
“And, I'm thinking is this something how leaves have little twirly birds,” she said.
“I'm thinking, no. These are leaves. Oak leaves."
The culprit: gypsy moth caterpillars.
“Along with that comes all their little defecation everywhere," she said.
"Everywhere. It's just all over the patio. I got a pool here. It's in the pool. It stains. It's just nasty.”
Bt, Bacillus thuringiensis, is a microorganism used to control gypsy moths, and an organic option during early signs of infestation for people like Henry, who prefer to use products not harmful to beneficials like birds and pollinators.
“It has some targets that it goes after, and gypsy moth caterpillars are one of them,” she said.
“I try to do all natural gardening and don't use pesticides. I love the birds, and the birds are eating them thank goodness. That is raining down on us, too. They're droppings everywhere.”
BURLAP BAND INTERVENTION
Henry put burlap skirts, 12- to 18-inch bands, around her trees to capture the caterpillars.
"One of the trees, and this was the biggest one, was about 11 feet around," she said.
"The trees are mammoth. The leaf canopy is about 70 feet high. There are seven huge oak trees all very close together in the backyard. So, they're having a smorgasbord. I mean seriously.”
The caterpillars have also attacked white birch and a crab apple tree.
“They get up there, and it starts like raining shredded leaves and their little stuff,” she said.
“I rant and rave about it because it's like consuming my life right now. It's supposed to end at the end of June, the caterpillars. Then, they pupate, form these little cocoons, and then they come out and lay more eggs.”
Henry estimates her Spring Street oaks are close to 200 years old, though her ancestral home was built in 1903.
CLIMATE CHANGE SCENARIOS
Japanese beetle grubs have ruined a section of her lawn.
“Here's another thing that I never saw as bad as this year,” she said.
“I swear it's got something to do with the climate change and everything. These periods of no rain, and then the cold and hot temperatures.”
Henry hired professionals to put down the first of two applications of beneficial nematodes.
“Another one goes down in August,” she said.
“It's a little microscopic roundworm that invades the body of the grub and kills it. It doesn't hurt regular worms, and it won't hurt the birds.”
'SO WEIRD THIS YEAR'
2021 seems like a plague of insects.
“Its just so weird that this year,” she said.
“I have a problem with grubs that I've never seen. I think this thing with the gypsy moths may be cyclical. We might have a couple, two, three bad years of it. These trees are really resilient.
“This is not their first time with this stuff. They say you can lose foliage, and it will regenerate. It's not going to kill the tree with these oaks. It may kill others, but these are extremely hardy, hardy trees.”
Henry doesn't doubt that the arboreal munching is a pretty big shock to the trees.
“You can tell there is shredding going on,” she said.
“I've got gardens all over the place here. I got a vegetable garden that doesn't get as much sun as it should because of these oak trees. I could never do anything to the oak trees. They're just drop-dead gorgeous trees, you know.”
'STUFF TRAVELS'
Simply put, Henry said stuff travels.
“It's amazing how these invasive species things are,” she said.
“This came over in 1869. They thought it was going to be something to make silk with, you know. Somehow and the other in the '60s, it got out.”
Henry likens the situation to the white-nose syndrome that decimated bat populations by the millions in North America.
“Where I live is not far from Mineville, where they have six species of bats that are very well protected from this white fungus,” she said.
“And that came over from Europe. They have a theory, I guess as to who spread it over here. I went into one of our big caves, and there it is, you know. It's crazy. It's pretty wild.”
Henry called DEC and was told the gypsy moth invasion is not in Saranac Lake … yet.
“Which I found interesting,” she said.
“But I think a friend of mine, he's down on Lake George, down around the Hague area, and he said a lot of the trees are stripped down there.”
SOAPY WATER FIX
Henry checked her burlap bands, smeared with a sticky substance, and found one captured caterpillar.
“I think the sticky stuff is pretty pliable,” she said.
“The bark is so old and huge, and it's got big cracks in it and I think that's where they're getting into. So, it's hard to try and get at them.
I know that oak is there first love. If they don't have oaks, they're hitting these other trees.”
Come July, the gypsy moths will lay new egg masses.
“They'll overwinter and will emerge next spring,” Henry said.
“How do you know if a little egg mass is viable? If you touch it, and it's hard then it's got viable eggs in it. If you touch it and it's soft, then it's from last year.
“Now, every time I see one, I'm scraping it off. They say, make sure you put it in soapy water to get rid of it.”
