ELIZABETHTOWN — “Come today, I want to make music.”
Those were among the last words the late pianist Russell Alan Ames, 91, said to Alisa Endsley, vocalist, teaching artist and a fellow Westporter.
“Diva Sprite” was the nickname he bestowed on her.
Endsley couldn’t go visit him that day because she was giving voice lessons, but his words touched her.
“Anyway after he passed, I got together with Rose Chancler and Jennifer Moore, and I said I really want to celebrate his life,” she said.
“He died a year ago on Sept. 5. I always jokingly said you know, Russell when he passed, he didn’t want a big fuss. He wanted his ashes spread off one of the mountains (Cascade). He didn’t make a big deal of his passing.
“To me the underscore or the undertone, the unsaid of that was if all you want to celebrate me, that’s fine. I really felt we needed to. I loved him very much. He was someone that we needed to celebrate.”
REMEMBERING RUSSELL
“Thank You, Mr. Ames,” a dedication ceremony, fundraiser, and two concerts will be held this weekend at the Historic Hand House in Elizabethtown.
Saturday’s 7 p.m. Piano Fundraiser Black-Tie Event is a dedication ceremony with canapés, dessert, wine, and Silent Wine Auction. Sunday is a regular concert, and both live concerts feature pianists Rose Chancler and Jennifer Moore; violinist, Marilyn Reynolds; soprano, Amy Nelson; Willsboro Central School pianist Mallory Arnold; violinist Jeris French; saxophonist Hans Himmelein, and more.
There will be friends from near and far to share anecdotes and memories, as well as video and audio recordings of Mr. Ames.
BIO INFO
Ames was born Dec. 19, 1929, the son of Beatrice and Tracy Ames of Lexington, Mass. according to his obituary.
He attended Harvard University, where he majored in music composition and theory.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he married Margaret Moore Ames in 1967, and they relocated to Westport in 1997. She died four years later.
Ames directed more than 80 student and community theater productions of Gilbert and Sullivan and Broadway musicals.
He served 32 years as an accompanist for the University Glee Club of New York City, accompanied singers at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and various other venues here and abroad.
He was Director of Development at the Riverdale Country School and also the Horace Mann School in New York City.
THE PAIRING
“The way Russell and I met, my lovely neighbor Jane Preston came over one day when we first moved here,” Endsley said.
“It was 2006. and she said, ‘I hear that you’re a singer, and you have to meet my friend Russell. You two must meet.’ and from the moment we met, we hit it off. I’ll talk a little about this a little bit in the show, sort of the story of my weaving my relationship with him and meeting him and the things we did along with the other performers because we all had a special connection with him.”
GLOBAL/LOCAL REACH
Ames was 35 years Endsley’s senior.
“But we would literally finish each other’s sentences musically,” she said.
“He was so brilliant. I’ve worked on the West End. I’ve worked on Broadway. I’ve worked with a lot of people, and he may be one of the most proficient, brilliant musicians that I ever worked with. He was stunning and funny. I used to call him my crusty curmudgeon because sometimes he could be a little curmudgeonly.”
Ames played at Carnegie Hall, and he was the accompanist for the great Irish tenor John McNally.
“They traveled the world,” she said.
“He was just brilliant, just brilliant and smart as all heck could be. When he was a young man, when he was at Harvard, he used to call it that school in Cambridge, he used to write numbers for The Hasty Pudding Club, which is a great old tradition at the school in Cambridge.
“He did so much in the community with youth. He used to do a lot of the youth musicals and Gilbert & Sullivan.”
NEXT GENERATION
Ames’s Steinway was slated to be auctioned off with his estate.
“Rose thought that piano has to stay in the community,” Endsley said.
“So, she decided that Piano By Nature would purchase it, which is where the fundraising comes in. It’s kind of a lovely thing. They had redone the insides of it.
“It was 1965 Steinway grand he had got on the floor of Steinway Hall. It has a beautiful sound. Fourteen, fifteen years, I stood on the crook of that piano and sang with him. We put together seven or eight shows in our time together when we performed.”
The piano’s old hammers were removed and auctioned off for a $100 each for a Piano By Nature fundraiser for the instrument.
“I found my lovely friend Russell’s piano all in pieces, and I had difficulty getting through the show,” she said.
“I spent my time weeping through the show, but then the most wonderful thing happened at the end. My lovely student, a gal named Mallory Arnold, sat down at this piano, and I saw her looking into the piano at the brand new soundboard.
“And I thought, this is exactly what Rose intended for it to pass from generation to generation in our community. So, it was a really lovely experience to watch the next generation sit at the keys. So, Rose is making that possible by having Piano By Nature purchase the piano.”
Endsley dubs the other performers on the program ‘our musical tribesmen.”
“They had a connection with him,” she said.
“They used to play with him and sing with him and do different gigs with him and go to his house and do musicales with him, all kinds of wonderful things.
“We are weaving a story line through Russell and his involvement in our community. I really hope a lot of folks will come out.”
