ELIZABETHTOWN — Royalty is a rarity when it comes to the North Country, thus the visit of a century ago of a Thai prince through Essex County as provided for a colorful cultural and historical experience at the Adirondack History Museum.
Prince Mahidol of Songkia and Princess Mother vacationed at several locations in Essex County which included Lake Placid, the Ausable River and the Adirondack Mountains during August 1919. In addition, the royalty visited numerous locations in the Northeast including a stay at the Summit House atop Mt. Washington and Martha’s Vineyard.
Prince Mahidol studied at the School of Public Health of Harvard, as well as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He and his wife were not interested in the royal trappings but rather returned to Thailand to dedicate their lives to instituting a public health system. They were the parents of two future kings, Rama VIII and Rama IX.
UNITY AND RESPECT
Several Thai and American participants spoke of the unity of the two countries and respect for one another’s cultures as well as a Thai flag being presented to the museum. Assemblyman Matt Simpson and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik sent proclamations to commemorate the event.
The program included: Unveiling the historical plaque; Thai Classical and folk dances by Thai performers of Vajiradhammapadip Temple Cultural Center and Anuruk Thai Dance Association of New York; American National Anthem, the Thai National Anthem Sung by Kim Ryan; Proclamation of “Trail of Thai Royalty Day “ by government officials.
SPECTACULAR DANCERS
The highlights of the event were provided by the dancers. Women wearing bright gold jewelry and colorful flowing dresses moved gracefully while demonstrating unity between the two countries as well as the earth in what was noted as, “Thai Classical”.
And then there were the spectacularly adorned Vajiradhammapadip Temple dancers. Not only did they provide a visual feast, but there was elegance in every movement from their fingertips to their toes, not to mention the balance exhibited which was reminiscent of ballet.
Guests were also treated to traditional Thai food of which the sticky rice proved to be a favorite.
AHM Director Aurora McCaffrey explained, “All of this came about due to George McBride. KTBF and George looked at some sites in the region and decided our museum was the best location. George contacted me with the proposal. I brought it to the board, who was very interested. They liked the idea of welcoming new Thai visitors.”
McCaffrey continued, “I thought the event was wonderful. Besides a few IT issues (the sound system malfunctioned), all went well. KTBF was behind the planning and organization of the schedule. My favorite aspect was the series of Thai dances from various groups, especially the traditional dance. The authentic costumes were incredible to see. I also loved meeting the Thai people and learning more about their culture and traditions. They are very gracious and kind. The Thai food added a sumptuous factor as well.
Concluding the event, McCaffrey said, “The Museum Board and I are so very thankful for the lovely gifts presented to the Museum. The Supannahong (model of the royal barge) and the Trail of Thai Royalty archives and materials are incredible. We will develop a display space for the items, so visitors can learn more about the history and connection of the Thai royal family and the Adirondacks.”
