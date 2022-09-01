Tenants picked for MacKenzie Overlook

LAKE PLACID — The odds were ever in 60 potential tenants’ favor on Monday when their names were drawn first in a lottery for apartments at MacKenzie Overlook, a new affordable housing development on Wesvalley Road.
Construction at MacKenzie Overlook is closing in on completion this fall — the culmination of a more than two-year process undertaken by Ardsley-based developer Regan Development, which secured state funding for the project, sought project approval from local governmental boards and the Adirondack Park Agency, and pushed through coronavirus pandemic-related construction supply chain bottlenecks to complete the apartments ahead of the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games. The end result will be 40 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments that will first be used as housing for staff during the ’23 FISU Games before being turned over to long-term tenants at income-dependent rent prices by March 2023.
The names of around 150 people who applied for an apartment at MacKenzie Overlook were entered into a lottery drawing that determined the order in which they’d be considered for tenancy at the complex. The name of each applicant was printed on a paper slip and entered into the lottery. An employee from one of Regan Development’s Senior Horizons housing complexes said she felt like Harry Potter on Monday as she swirled the slips around in a glass jar and pulled them out at random. Applicants’ names were written on a priority/waiting list in the order they were pulled. While there are only 60 apartments available, every applicant’s name was recorded on the list. People can watch a video of the lottery at tinyurl.com/bdz9jnm3.
The first 60 people drawn will be considered first for the apartments, but that doesn’t mean the remaining 90 or so applicants will be tossed out of the running; some applicants could decide they no longer want to live at MacKenzie, and applicants’ income qualifications have to be vetted before their apartment is secured.
People whose names were entered into the lottery will be notified, and potential tenants will be asked to make an appointment to provide proof of income and other documentation to ensure the potential tenants don’t have an income that exceeds the maximum limit. The qualification process will begin in December, according to the Regan Development-associated employees performing the lottery drawing, but each person who applied for an apartment will be notified of their place on the waiting list within the next few weeks.
Regan Development Corporation Receptionist Fern Spinazzola said earlier this summer that those qualification documents would go through a third-party verification process; then, sometime between that process and move-in next March, Spinazzola said tenants would be asked to sign a lease and leave a security deposit.
If people who applied for an apartment at MacKenzie Overlook don’t get a notification about their place on the waiting list, they should call or text 845-717-0528.
QUALIFICATIONS
MacKenzie Overlook is a tax credit property, according to Spinazzola, so only people who make up to 80% of the median area income qualify for a unit. A household that collectively earns up to between 40% and 80% of the Area Median Income was eligible to apply for an apartment. The cost of rent varies based on how many people live in a single unit and how much they collectively earn each year.
Forty percent of the AMI is a maximum of $21,480 for one person living in a single unit, $24,560 for two people living in one unit, $27,640 for three people sharing a unit and $30,680 for four people living in the same unit. A 50% maximum is $26,850 for one person, $30,700 for two people, $34,550 for three people and $38,350 for four people. For a 60% limit, one person could make up to $32,220, two people could earn up to $36,840, three people could make up to $41,460, and four people could have an income of up to $46,020. The maximum income for an 80% limit is up to $42,460 for one person, $49,120 for two people, $55,280 for three people and $61,360 for four people.
A one-bedroom apartment for a household that makes 40% of the AMI would have an estimated rent of $441, and a two-bedroom apartment with the same income limit would rent for an estimated $525 per month. For a household with a collective maximum income at 50% of the AMI, a one-bedroom apartment would cost $573 and a two-bedroom apartment would cost $683. A one-bedroom apartment with a 60% limit would rent for $705, and a two-bedroom apartment with the same limit would rent for $841. With an 80% limit, a one-bedroom apartment would rent for $813 and a two-bedroom would rent for $937.
Heat, hot water, cooking electric, apartment electricity and air conditioning aren’t included in the price of rent, according to the development’s original application. One-bedroom apartments are expected to have an $87 utility allowance, and two-bedroom apartments are expected to have a $108 utility allowance.
MacKenzie Overlook is the only development coming up in Lake Placid with units that will rent at a rate deemed “affordable” for people in the local workforce according to a 2020 housing needs assessment study.
A housing needs assessment study released in 2020 showed that with a target of 50% of the local workforce living within the community, North Elba and Lake Placid have a need for roughly 1,534 “workforce and affordable level” housing units. Most of that assessed need, 1,013 units, is for people who make less than $35,150 per year. In the study, affordable rent for that income range is defined as less than $879 per month for an apartment and under $123,000 for a house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.