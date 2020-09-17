Temple Beth Israel to hold virtual High Holidays

PLATTSBURGH – In these uncertain times, otherwise doesn't exist for Rabbi David Kominsky.
He navigates the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic like everyone else as well as balancing concerns for West Coast wildfires impacting Portland, where he lived for 25 years.
Since March, when Temple Beth Israel made the decision to go remote before Gov. Andrew Cuomo's restrictions, he has had to get himself and his Plattsburgh congregation conversant with virtual platforms.
This continues during the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
“It's been a growing process,” Kominsky said.
“For some folks, it's worked really well. We had some folks who are in Florida or St. Croix, who otherwise couldn't be with us, who are now able to join us for services because they're on Zoom.
“We definitely also have some programs for whom the technology is a barrier. But, it's an absolute requirement to protect lives and health.”
A core group shows up for Zoomed services fairly regularly.
“The High Holidays, obviously, are the time when all sorts of people come out of the woodwork, he said.
“We'll see what it looks like this year. We hoping everyone will be able to do so. We're both doing it over Zoom and we're planning to stream it from Zoom to our Facebook page We're hoping that folks will be able to join us who want to.”
Kominsky is adapting services to a certain degree.
“We've tried to translate services to make them more Zoom friendly, if you will,” he said.
“We're also conversant with Zoom fatigue. One of the things that we discovered fairly early on, when one hour for our normal weekly service is too long. So, we're trying to shorten that up.”
Kominsky really struggled with High Holidays services.
“Which could normally run to two-and-a-half hours for our morning service, trying to shorten those up. What we've wound up doing is taking the services and cutting them up to many more shorter services.”
ROSH HASHANAH
Normally, Rosh Hashanah morning service runs from 10 a.m. to say 12:30 p.m.
"We're instead doing one service at 10 for half an hour with like half an hour off after that,” he said.
“Then another service at 11 for about an hour, which will hit all the high points of Rosh Hashanah, all the traditional music and stuff that people expect, and then a break for lunch and then invite people to come back for the Torah service and Musaf service, an additional service after lunch to try to spread that out so no single one of the services are too terribly long and so that people have a chance to recover between them.”
This High Holidays has been weird for all.
“We're all trying to figure out what we are doing," he said.
"Some congregations are doing stuff somewhat like we are. Some congregations are taping their regular services and just doing them straight through online. Other congregations are shortening services to a much great extent than we are.
“Our hope is that by providing shorter but more services, folks will choose what services they want and will be free to engage in ways that feel meaningful to them.”
HOME STUDIO
Kominsky has set up a studio using his iPad and Java airpods in his Plattsburgh residence.
A green screen will give viewers a virtual glimpse of the sanctuary.
“To make it feel more official and like it's a High Holiday,” he said.
“One of the main themes of the High Holidays is that the coming year could bring anything. Part of the text of the prayers is who will live and who will die, who will be trouble, who will be calm, who by fire, who by water – just what's the nature of the coming year will be.”
Kominsky said there is a sense in these times there is an uncertainty to life.
“That is one of the main themes of the High Holidays, I will argue, the uncertainty of life,” he said.
“It just feels so appropriate to this time in our lives. It so resonates with 2020.”
Though his High Holidays plans are in place, there is a recognition of things beyond any control.
“If Zoom goes down, there are things I can't do,” he said.
“Our cantor is joining us again, though this year she won't be in person. She'll be in her home in Westchester, and I'm not sure how we will make it work if Zoom goes down and we have to go to Facebook only. We are dependent on technology in a way that we just aren't in normal years. There are pieces of this beyond our control.”
Many of his Facebook friends connect him to his quarter century in Portland.
“It's very much a part of what I'm thinking about,” Kominsky said.
“Just adding to this reality of this period and that sense of the uncertainty of this time.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
HIGH HOLIDAYS AT TEMPLE BETH ISRAEL
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tbiplattsburgh
Schedule of Services
Sept 18:
Rosh Hashanah
Evening Service: 8 p.m. (roughly 1 hour)
Sept 19:
Introductory Service: 10 a.m. (~30 minutes)
Rosh Hashanah Essentials: 11 a.m.(~1 hour)
Torah and Musaf: 1 p.m. (~1.25 hours)
Sept 27:
Yom Kippur:
Kol Nidre: 8 p.m. (~1.25 hours)
Sept 28:
10 a.m. Introductory Service (~30 minutes)
11 a.m. Morning Service (~1.25 hours)
12:30 p.m.Torah Service (~30 minutes)
Break (~2 hours)
3 p.m. Yizkor (~30 minutes)
3:30 p.m. Afternoon Torah Service (~ 40 minutes)
4:30 p.m. Afternoon Service (~30 minutes)
5:15 p.m. Avodah Service (~15 minutes)
5:45 p.m. Martyrology (~15 minutes)
6:15 p.m. Ne’ilah (~30 minutes)
YOM KIPPUR NOTES
Yom Kippur obviously lacks the need for a lunch break (but for those who shouldn’t fast, please do remember to eat), but will instead have a break of 15 - 30 minutes before the Torah service which will begin at 12:30.
After the Torah service, we will take a roughly 2 hour pause between the Torah service and Yizkor, which will begin at 3 (a nice time to take a short nap, meditate, do contemplative reading, etc.). This year, I will not be running a discussion group during the break because I, at least, will need a break from Zoom. The Zoom “room” will remain open, however, for anyone who wants to hang out and kibbitz between services.
On Yom Kippur, our services will continue at 3 p.m. with Yizkor. This year, due to Zoom, we will not be reading out the names (though everyone should receive a copy of the “Book of Remembrance” to peruse on their own). Instead, we will offer individuals the opportunity to offer the names of those they are remembering over Zoom.
At 3:30 p.m., we will continue with the afternoon Torah Service, which includes the ever popular reading of the Haftarah, the Book of Jonah.
At 4:30 p.m. (after a 15 - 30 minute break) we will continue with the afternoon service, the last time we will engage in a full confession of our sins. From this point on, there will probably be 15 minute breaks between each service (more or less), and this will be a great opportunity to spend some time exploring the commentaries and additional readings in the Machzur (High Holidays prayerbook).
At 5:15 p.m. the Avodah Service will commence. The Avodah Service recalls how Yom Kippur was celebrated when the Temple in Jerusalem still stood, when the high priest made expiation on behalf of himself and the people.
Again, there will be a break of about 15 minutes before the Martyrology at 5:45. The Martyrology is a recollection of those who died on account of their Judaism. Traditionally this story focused on those who died during the Roman and Medieval periods, we have more recently added readings reflecting the Holocaust.
Finally, at 6:15 p.m., the Ne’ilah (closing) Service commences. This final service, roughly a half hour, will conclude our day and bring us to the final blowing of the Shofar.
DESCRIPTION OF SERVICES
Source: Temple Beth Israel Rabbi David Kominsky.
“Evening Service” for Rosh Hashanah and “Kol Nidre” for Yom Kippur will be somewhat shortened versions of our traditional evening services. Some prayers and readings will be omitted in an attempt to shorten them, but all the special prayers and melodies you associate with the High Holidays should be present.
As we move into the morning, things begin to diverge from our normal patterns. The “Introductory Service” will include such elements as the morning blessings, selections from Psalms, and most of the blessings surrounding the Shema--much of what might make up a typical Shabbat morning service, but with very little High Holiday specific content.
When we get to the Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur Essentials service, we’ve created something entirely new. As the name implies, these services contain what we think of as the essential prayers, and will also communicate the essence of the holiday. These services will not contain all the traditionally required elements, but will instead, in about an hour, skip through the prayerbook bringing the most resonant elements of the services, including a shortened sermon. There will be Avinu Malkeinu, a shortened shofar service, and many other favorites.
On Rosh Hashanah, we will then take about an hour off for lunch, and regather at 1 p.m. for a Torah and Musaf service. Musaf means “additional”, and in a traditional setting involves another Tefillah following the Torah service on Shabbat and holidays. The Reform (and Reconstructionist) movement eliminated these services as repetitive. In our case, we will add it back in for those who want a fuller Rosh Hashanah experience which goes beyond the “essential” elements. This will include a fuller shofar service, as well as a complete Tefillah. Throughout the High Holidays, our Torah services will consist of shortened Hebrew readings and the reading of the English translation in order to avoid any large blocks of Hebrew reading over Zoom. For Rosh Hashanah, this will complete our communal observance, though we will include instructions for Tashlich on your own in the bags we will be distributing to each household.
Yom Kippur obviously lacks the need for a lunch break (but for those who shouldn’t fast, please do remember to eat), but will instead have a break of 15 - 30 minutes before the Torah service which will begin at 12:30. After the Torah service, we will take a roughly 2 hour pause between the Torah service and Yizkor, which will begin at 3 (a nice time to take a short nap, meditate, do contemplative reading, etc.). This year, I will not be running a discussion group during the break because I, at least, will need a break from Zoom. The Zoom “room” will remain open, however, for anyone who wants to hang out and kibbitz between services.
On Yom Kippur, our services will continue at 3 p.m. with Yizkor. This year, due to Zoom, we will not be reading out the names (though everyone should receive a copy of the “Book of Remembrance” to peruse on their own). Instead, we will offer individuals the opportunity to offer the names of those they are remembering over Zoom.
At 3:30 we will continue with the afternoon Torah Service, which includes the ever popular reading of the Haftarah, the Book of Jonah.
At 4:30 (after a 15 - 30 minute break) we will continue with the afternoon service, the last time we will engage in a full confession of our sins. From this point on, there will probably be 15 minute breaks between each service (more or less), and this will be a great opportunity to spend some time exploring the commentaries and additional readings in the Machzur (High Holidays prayerbook).
At 5:15 the Avodah Service will commence. The Avodah Service recalls how Yom Kippur was celebrated when the Temple in Jerusalem still stood, when the high priest made expiation on behalf of himself and the people.
Again, there will be a break of about 15 minutes before the Martyrology at 5:45. The Martyrology is a recollection of those who died on account of their Judaism. Traditionally this story focused on those who died during the Roman and Medieval periods, we have more recently added readings reflecting the Holocaust.
Finally, at 6:15, the Ne’ilah (closing) Service commences. This final service, roughly a half hour, will conclude our day and bring us to the final blowing of the Shofar.
CHILDREN'S SERVICES: For information, please contact 518-563-3343.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.