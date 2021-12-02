PLATTSBURGH – Temple Beth Israel's Hanukkah celebration this year was determined largely by COVID for the second consecutive year.
“And the fact that Hanukkah is showing up one week after Thanksgiving, which meant that it would be the exact perfect time for people to have traveled to see family and come back with viruses and spread them to others,” Rabbi David Kominsky said.
“That didn't seem like a fun Hanukkah gift. What we are doing is an outdoor, parking-lot Menorah Lighting. We are going to use the tiki torches as the Hanukkah menorah. We will have some doughnuts, which are traditional Hanukkah food because they are fried.”
Attendees can warm up with hot chocolate at the outdoors celebration.
“We are hoping for good weather,” he said.
“It means we can do something with as many people as want to show up. The kids can run around. Adults can if they're comfortable being outdoors, they can be outdoors.
“But if there not comfortable with that, they can be in their cars. It really allows us to provide an opportunity for everyone and to maximize the number of people who would be comfortable showing up.”
Song will also be sang at the 6 p.m. Hanukkah celebration, which replaces tonight's regular service.
“It's the sixth night of Hanukkah,” he said.
“The Hanukkah story is when the Israelites and the Judeans reconquered the Temple in Jerusalem after the Syrian (Seleucid) Greeks had defiled it. After Antiochus IV Epiphanes was chased out by the Maccabees, they came to the Temple and had cleaned it all out and gotten rid of all the idols and had cleaned out all of the impurities from the pig sacrifices, they then went to rededicate the Temple.”
Hanukkah literally means dedication.
“They lit the seven-branch menorah that was always kept lit in the Temple,” he said.
“There was only one little container of oil, which was enough for one night. But they lit that one little jar of oil on the menorah, and it lasted for eight nights, which was long enough for them to get more consecrated olive oil for the menorah. That is the miracle of Hanukkah. And therefore, we eat things that are fried in oil. “
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS
In addition to the Hanukkah story, the more significant miracle, possibly, was the Judean guerrilla fighters defeat of the Antiochus' Syrian armies.
“The rabbis are deliberately trying to de-emphasize the revolt and the military conquest because by the time the rabbis are writing in the Roman period, a few hundred years later, they are worried that more revolt against Rome is going to lead to more oppression of the Judeans as in fact it does,” Kominsky said.
“But, they are trying to tamp down on that. So, they shift the emphasis from the military conquest to the miracle of the oil.”
'BRING BACK THE LIGHT'
The timing of the holiday is also complicated by the heavens.
“There is this idea that this is around the solstice,” he said.
“Hanukkah always falls somewhere in December. It is the Festival of Lights. It almost certainly, to some degree, gains some of its strength with that association that we are bringing light to the darkest time of the year. There is this sense of we are encouraging God to make the days longer by lighting one more light each night of Hanukkah. Kind of a reminder, go God, bring back the light.”
THIRD-TIER HOLIDAY
Hanukkah is a minor holiday historically in Judaism.
“This is not a Jewish Christmas, which is one of two major holidays of Christianity,” Kominsky said.
“This is at least a third-tier holiday. Because of it's coincidence with Christmas, it began to be celebrated. When America started to look to create a Judaeo-Christian culture rather than just a Christian culture, it got sort of lumped together and put together as a comparison. Rather than, for instance, making a bigger deal of the big-deal Jewish holidays like Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur in the wider cultural context, Hanukkah gets this disproportionate weight.
“To some degree, that makes it a more important holiday in American Judaism today."
