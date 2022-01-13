BURKE — State Police have charged a teen for arson after a barn fire led to about 100 killed cows.
The barn, which Burke Fire Department Chief Kyle Johnston estimated to be about 200 by 60 feet, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters first arrived at 575 East Road shortly after it started at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
It took numerous handlines to contain the fire, Johnston said. By 8 a.m., the fire was mostly contained to the main barn, which housed the cows.
No further injuries were reported.
Johnston said frigid, early morning weather and wind caused engines and tankers to freeze up, which presented some challenges for firefighters in knocking down the fire.
Police arrested an 18-year-old on a charge of third-degree arson, a felony, in connection with the fire. The teen was arraigned in Burke Town Court, State Police said.
An investigation of the fire, including the cause of it, is still underway.
The Burke Fire Department received assistance from various other departments, including the Bangor, Bloomingdale, Bombay, Brushton, Churubusco, Chateauguay, Constable, Dickenson, Fort Covington, Hinchinbrooke (Quebec), Malone, Owl’s Head, Paul Smiths and Westville fire departments.
Fire departments were further assisted by Franklin County fire investigators, highway and cars, the Burke Highway Department, State Police and the Burke Ladies Auxiliary.
Johnston said the Burke Fire Department was back in service at 2:11 p.m.
