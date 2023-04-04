PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will be working collaboratively with Chartwells to host “Teal the Quad” today in observance of April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
The color teal signifies awareness and support of survivors of sexual assault.
The event, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Amite Plaza outside the Angell College Center, is open to the public and members of the community are invited to attend as volunteers.
“During this event, we will be displaying ribbons on the trees of Amite Plaza as a visual representation of the university’s support for survivors,” Allison Heard, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, said.
“The ribbons will be left up the entire month of April.”
Nationally, April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, hence the hashtag #SAAM.
This event is one of many that will be hosted throughout the month. It is hosted as an opportunity to bring more awareness about the devastating impacts of sexual assault. While awareness is important, prevention is a key component to stopping future occurrences and must be coupled with that. Awareness, alone, does not solve every problem.
From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Gail Bjelko, a sexual assault nurse examiner from CVPH Medical Center, and Casey Belrose, a sexual assault services liaison from Planned Parenthood of the North Country, will speak on services in Plattsburgh in the Alumni Conference Room located in the Angell College Center on campus.
“People are often encouraged to educate themselves to find out more about these topics, yet we do not always ask them to go one step farther towards aligning their actions with their thoughts and their hearts,” Heard said.
According to RAINN.org (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds and every 9 minutes, the person victimized is a child.
On the other hand, according to RAINN.org, only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators end up in prison. This means that the majority of these people have access to others and can re-victimize them.
College-age women between 18 and 24 are at elevated risks of sexual violence, and many young women have already been traumatized long before they enter college.
“When you add factors related to race, gender identity, sexual orientation, first-generation college student status, and socio-economic status, they experience violence at increased rates,” Heard said.
“The reality is that college-age women are at more of a risk of being sexually assaulted than they are at being robbed. Men also face elevated risks but are often silenced due to cultural norms and stigmas about reporting. The transgender community experiences assaults at alarming rates. While that statistic might feel comfortable for other colleges and universities, it is not something we will accept in Plattsburgh which is why we are uniting to talk about our value of respect for others and consent.”
Heard said SUNY Plattsburgh is a safe campus, and “we want to make sure we do everything we can to make sure it stays safe.”
“This means we will speak up when people are being targeted and we will act with our reporting and judicial process when things occur,” she said.
“We are dedicated to prevention both on campus and in the community because not all students live on campus. Many commute and live in Plattsburgh and other areas which means they need to be safe wherever they go.”
Students have access to mental health counseling, telehealth, and other resources on campus. Employees have access to the Employee Assistance Program.
“Reporting procedures are in place for anyone who experiences trauma, and we are in the process of boosting what we offer on campus,” Heard said.
During the month of April, DEI & Title IX will be launching a new partnership with STOP Domestic Violence/Behavioral Health Services North and Sexual Assault Services of Planned Parenthood of the North Country to offer office space and resources on campus in an effort to grow DEI’s relationship within the North Country.
“While students can still visit these offices on their own, we realize transportation can often be a barrier to access,” Heard said.
“As such, our partners will be devoting time to meet with students on campus for appointments or questions to supplement the services we already have in place. More information will be available during our ‘Teal the Quad’ event, and we are lucky that University Police and Division of Enrollment and Student Services are partners in this area.
“Chartwells has partnered to host a food truck during the event and various agencies in the community, including the North Country Center for Independence, will have information tables to talk about resources that are available to our students and employees.
“People who are interested in these topics should also keep in touch with SUNY Plattsburgh, as we will have a number of positions that will be posted as we build our staff and our team. Information will be posted on the website to ensure equal access and opportunity in our hiring process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.