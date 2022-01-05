MALONE — More than 100 students across seven districts served by the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES were participating in its new virtual learning school by the end of the fall semester.
Michelle Pearlman, the main instructor for Torch Academy, estimated that about 80% to 90% of the students were fully remote and would remain so through the spring.
"There are so many different stories as to why each student is in this program," she said in a statement.
"With the ability to offer individualized educational plans tailored to each student, I see Torch Academy continuing long beyond this pandemic."
MULTIPLE REASONS
FEH Asst. Superintendent of Instruction and Instructional Support Lori Tourville previously told the Press-Republican that the creation of Torch Academy was born out of conversations surrounding greater flexibility and filling coursework gaps for career and technical education students, later evolving to include secondary students who had excelled at distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as K-5 students.
Pearlman, who has taught music at BOCES for several years and holds a master's in educational technology in addition to being state-certified, is the lab facilitator for secondary students enrolled in the program.
She told the Press-Republican that some CTE students are using Torch Academy to complete their electives, taking courses like "History of the Holocaust," "Mythology and Folklore" and "Creative Writing."
Other students have medical reasons for learning from home, even without the COVID-19 pandemic, or have jobs and can complete their learning on nights and weekends.
One is a professional athlete utilizing Torch Academy to finish her senior year of high school.
“At FEH BOCES we’re always trying to find ways to meet students and people where they are," FEH Public Information Specialist Jess Collier said, "and I think Torch is a really, really great way that we’re starting to do that.”
SECONDARY, ELEMENTARY
Secondary-level Torch Academy students are expected to be more independent, though Pearlman is available via email or phone if they or their families require assistance.
She also holds lab time at both the Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake and the North Franklin Education Center in Malone.
However, the elementary students — of which there were seven last semester — require much more family involvement. Coordinator Henrietta “Nettie” Seymour made herself available at the start of the school year daily and at times that worked with parents' schedules, Pearlman said.
As families have gotten the hang of things, Seymour has received fewer phone calls but maintains weekly check-ins.
Pearlman said one elementary mom appreciated not having to find a homeschool curriculum, and being able to pursue homeschooling while still remaining part of public school.
HOME DISTRICTS' ROLES
Most students who transitioned out of the remote learning model figured out within a couple of weeks that it wasn't for them, Pearlman said.
Others have felt comfortable returning to in-person learning after getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Pearlman said she can make recommendations based on students' progress but added that, ultimately, BOCES does not control who enters or leaves Torch Academy, the school districts do.
Collier noted that each of FEH BOCES’ component districts has different criteria for letting students participate in Torch Academy, with some allowing anyone who wants to participate to do so and others being more selective.
Home districts also continue to offer extracurricular activities and any needed special education services to Torch Academy students, and facilitate their Regents exams, Pearlman said.
CONTINUE TO GROW
But some students have excelled through Torch Academy. Pearlman said they seemed to be responding well to the platform, Edgenuity, through which they can view real-time results, have more chances at getting the material and communicate with their teachers.
One senior finished their whole year before Christmas break and has already graduated.
“There’s a couple other students who are trying to graduate early," Pearlman said. "Some of them are going to make it for January, some I think are going to make it for April.”
As of Tuesday, more than 110 Torch Academy students were signed up in some capacity for the spring semester. Conversations about next year have begun, and Pearlman sees homeschooling as an area where Torch Academy will continue to grow.
“If you want to homeschool your kid but you don’t want to do all the work of figuring out what the curriculum should be, doing all the testing, filling out all the paperwork, the school does it for you and then you can sit with your kid and see exactly what they’re learning.”
