PLATTSBURGH — Singer–songwriter Taylor LaValley closes the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH)’s Summer Concert Series on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
LaValley and her band will take the stage at 6 p.m., on the hospital’s front lawn to offer many old favorites and some of her original music.
Music and performing are in LaValley’s blood.
She is the daughter the late Doug LaValley, who before his passing in 1999, was a seasoned musician, performing at the Grand Ole Opry and on stages throughout the country.
Taylor has followed in her father’s footsteps, making her own mark in the music scene and credits her mom, Elisa for her being her greatest fan.
Prior to the performance, the public is invited to Recovery Rockz to create decorative rocks. The creative session is designed to acknowledge how simple acts of kindness can create a sense of belonging and strengthen mental health.
Recovery Rockz is free, sponsored by NAMI – Champlain Valley and CVPH Department of Psychiatry and funded by The Foundation of CVPH. Recovery Rockz will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the hospital’s front lawn.
Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Parking is conveniently located in the Medical Office Building lots, just off the Cornelia Street entrance to the CVPH campus.
CVPH prohibits smoking, alcohol and glass containers on its campus.
The concerts are free and open to all.
Check UVMHealth.org/CVPHCommunity for additional information and schedule changes.
