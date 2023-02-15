PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh celebrated winter with a second-annual Tannen-BOOM Christmas-tree bonfire event at the Plattsburgh City Beach Saturday.
The event was free to the public with members of the community encouraged to bring their snowshoes, cross country skis, snow boots, sleds and energy to enjoy the fire and winter activities for kids.
The event also included music provided by Eagle Country Radio, food from the Tammy’s Lunch Box food truck, free hot chocolate supplied by McDonalds and a beer garden operated by Oval Craft Brewing Company.
Plattsburgh Public Works Department constructed a massive sledding hill for the kids as well as set up the Christmas-tree bonfire and other smaller fires to keep spectators warm.
Plattsburgh Fire Department was on the scene to provide any emergency services. They also extinguished the fire at the end of the event with the fire hose.
“I really like how it brings the community together,” Dan Abair, bonfire spectator, said. “Especially in the winter when no one really wants to just go outside like this. Its good to see everyone be merry again.”
