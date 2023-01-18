PLATTSBURGH — Following the success and high turnout of last winter’s Tannen-BOOM! bonfire celebration, the City of Plattsburgh is bringing it back for a second year.
The event is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh City Beach.
An inclement weather date has also been set for Feb. 11.
FREE EVENT
Tannen-BOOM! will again be free to the public and the City is encouraging residents to bring their snowshoes, cross country skis or snow boots to take a walk along the trails at the beach.
Event attendees will be directed to park in the Crete parking lot and use the sidewalk to access the event. Vehicles with handicap parking permits will be permitted to use the beach parking lot. Otherwise, only authorized vehicles will have access to the beach parking lot and lawn.
No parking fees will be enforced for this event.
EXTRA FIRES
At last year’s celebration, attendees had braved sub-zero temperatures, so this year, the city is looking to build off of that inaugural event and make it a more enjoyable time for those who attend.
To start, there will be several small fires to keep warm by until the Tannen-BOOM! bonfire is officially lit at dusk.
Additionally, the City is aiming to shed light on the many winter recreational opportunities available here in the North Country through celebrating and providing local food, drinks and music at Tannen-BOOM!.
A large, walled-in tent for attendees to warm up in will be available. Inside the tent will be a beer garden (21+) hosted by Oval Craft Brewing, free hot chocolate donated by McDonalds, music provided by Eagle Country Radio and many local winter recreation enthusiasts like North Country Health and Wellness, Point au Roche Nature Center, the Link Arts Center and more.
The food truck Bunz on the Run will also be present.
Snow permitting, public works staff have plans to build a sledding hill and The Link Arts Center will be hosting a paint pendulum in the snow.
SLEDDING HILL POPULAR
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the bonfire will not be much bigger than last year, but the event will have more vendors and activities.
“We’re hoping for a lot more snow. Last year, the sledding hill was a big hit and without snow, we won’t be able to provide that,” Rosenquest said.
“We’re also awaiting confirmation of horse-drawn rides as well.”
The public is advised to abide by safety protocol issued from city personnel and ensure that children are with their parents/guardians at all times.
TO GET INVOLVED
Plattsburgh Police, fire and public works teams will be on site to monitor the safety and security of this event.
In coordinating this event, the City has worked closely with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), which does not prohibit having ceremonial bonfires, to ensure Tannen-BOOM! is in compliance with their strict environmental regulations.
The bonfire, using roughly several dozen trees, will be lit for approximately 2 hours and will be closely monitored by the City’s fire chief and firefighter personnel.
The city thanked Schluter Systems and Lakeshore Pediatric Dentistry for sponsoring the event, and for McDonald’s and Eagle Country 99.3 Radio for providing donations.
Any local organization that would like to get involved with Tannen-BOOM! can email events@ciytofplattsburgh-ny.gov or call 518-536-7526.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.