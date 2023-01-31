PLATTSBURGH - The Tannen-BOOM community bonfire event has been postponed to Feb. 11 due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures.
Upon consultation with the Mayor’s Office, Plattsburgh Fire Department and Plattsburgh Public Works Department, The City of Plattsburgh has postponed the Tannen-BOOM community bonfire event and rescheduled it for Saturday Feb. 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the City Beach.
Temperatures are predicted to fall as low as -17 degrees Fahrenheit with the wind chill this weekend, and for the safety and comfort of event attendees, the event will be postponed to a warmer day.
The city looks forward to seeing residents at the event next week which will host a beer garden (21+), music, food truck, hot chocolate and activities for kids.
To learn more about the event visit www.discoverplattsburgh.com/tannen-boom.
