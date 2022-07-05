PLATTSBURGH — With all ballots counted, City of Plattsburgh Ward 4 councilor Jennifer Tallon was declared the winner of the Ward 4 Democratic Primary Tuesday.
After absentee ballots were tallied Tuesday, Tallon narrowly held on to her lead over challenger Hillary Trombley by a count of 100-97.
The Clinton County Board of Elections confirmed that all ballots — machine voting, absentee and early vote ballots — had been counted by Tuesday afternoon.
‘NOT THE END FOR ME’
Calling the results “more like a tie than a defeat,” Trombley said in a statement that she planned to run in the Nov. 8 general election under the independent Hillary Trombley for Plattsburgh party line.
“This is not the end for me; rather, I am more determined to win this election and change the direction of the City,” Trombley said in the statement. “That begins with representing Ward 4 with integrity, accountability, and real transparency.”
“My commitment to Ward 4 has not waivered but fortified by the overwhelming support that has been received. Ward 4, your voices have not gone unnoticed,” she said.
‘VILLIFY’ ACCUSATIONS
Beyond thanking voters for their support, Trombley took issue with Tallon’s campaign.
“I ran a clean campaign focusing on issues,” Trombley said in the statement. “My opponent was determined to vilify me and my family.”
Asked to elaborate on that accusation, Trombley said Tallon worked to spread the idea that Trombley was only running for the office due to her husband’s city police position.
In a February interview with the Press-Republican, Tallon questioned both Trombley’s motivation to run and the motivation of those who endorsed her.
Tallon pointed to an email Trombley sent to City Councilors Dec. 14 urging them not to confirm City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest’s appointment of Vermont State Police Capt. Michael Manley for chief of police — which the council ultimately voted down five to one — and instead to advocate for her husband, Lt. Jarrod Trombley, to get the job instead.
On Tuesday night, Trombley rejected any accusation that the politics around the police chief search influenced her decision to run for the council seat.
“To say that I’m running for that exclusive reason is bogus,” Trombley said, “That is not even on my list of reasons why I’m running.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Asked to respond to charges of “villainizing”, Tallon noted that city councilors will play a direct role in approving the next permanent city police chief.
Looking ahead, Tallon says she’s looking to take time to recharge to prepare for the fall campaign.
While noting how surreal it can feel to even be in her position, Tallon said she hoped her political work can inspire others to get involved in the community.
“That was my motivation, and if I can perhaps inspire others to feel welcome on that path, then I don’t think I could ask for much more than that,” she said.
To the voters who supported her, Tallon said she can “only be grateful for the support I have gotten from the voters, as indeed this was a very close election.”
