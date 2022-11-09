PLATTSBURGH — Jennifer Tallon hadn’t been sure this summer if she could win the Democratic primary election.
“All I could do was breathe a sigh of relief for the two votes that sealed that victory,” the City of Plattsburgh Ward 4 councilor said in a statement Tuesday night.
That July primary, in which Tallon defeated challenger Hillary Trombley 99 votes to 97, set up the general election Ward 4 rematch between Tallon and Trombley that took place Tuesday night.
Though absentee ballots have yet to be counted, the unofficial results from Tuesday’s voting show Tallon again beating Trombley with 618 votes to 479.
NEXT THREE YEARS
Along with 551 Democratic party votes, Tallon also received 67 votes from Working Family party voters.
“I received more votes than I had expected for the Working Families Party line,” Tallon said Tuesday night. “Which is a sign that interest in that party is growing in this area.”
Tallon thanked all her supporters and said she looks forward to continuing to work with “the mayor, the five other councilors, and the really great people who work for the city, for the next three years.”
“I am honored to be a part of a City Council that will include four women next year,” she said. Along with Tallon, that includes councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) and newly elected Ward 1 councilor Julie Baughn.
‘NO REGRETS’
Reflecting on her campaign, Trombley said Wednesday that she was proud of her efforts.
“I have absolutely no regrets. And I’m very proud of the campaign I ran,” she said, noting how much she enjoyed getting out into the community to speak with voters.
She said she plans to remain involved with the local Democratic Party and continue to encourage the public to get involved in local government.
CAMPAIGN CALLS
Trombley repeated her campaign calls for the city to work to be more conservative with its spending and large, costly projects.
“There were a lot of people who did vote for me and a lot of people who want that change and I’m hoping Jennifer and the city listen and know that people aren’t happy with the way things are being done and it’s very clear from the amount of votes I did receive,” she said.
In particular, she said that the number one issue she had heard from voters was on saving the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
Discussions have grown in recent months between officials calling for the 50-year-old structure to be demolished and those who would rather see it repaired.
“Before we go into more debt, building more things, let’s take care of what we have now before we add more to our plate,” Trombley said.
