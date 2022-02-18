PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee recently endorsed two non-incumbent candidates for the Ward 1 and Ward 4 seats up for election on the City Common Council this November.
At its meeting last month, the group voted to support Julie Baughn for Ward 1, which encompasses the U.S. Oval and much of the South End, and Hillary Trombley for Ward 4, which covers the city’s northwest portion including the hospital and Melissa Penfield Park.
One of the incumbents, Ward 4 Councilor Jennifer Tallon, views the committee’s decision as an attempt to keep Mayor Chris Rosenquest in check.
STUNNED, NOT SURPRISED
Tallon, who was elected Ward 4 councilor in 2020, told the Press-Republican that she was stunned by the committee’s vote at first, but not overly surprised. She estimated that few of the 10 committee members who did not vote for her were Ward 4 residents.
“This group does not represent the Democratic voters of Ward 4, and thanks to them, I won the 2020 election with a little over 300 votes,” she said. “If that had been a closer race, then I could see them thinking that I could be a risky choice, but the 2020 election proved otherwise.”
Tallon said she may primary Trombley for the Democratic line, and is also seeking another endorsement.
According to Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee Chair Denise Nephew, Ward 1 Councilor Jaime Canales declined to participate in the endorsement meeting, which took place Jan. 24. Canales did not provide comment for this story.
Nephew said there were three candidates interested in running for Ward 4, one of whom decided not to run at this time.
The two remaining candidates submitted questionnaires and were interviewed, with Trombley ultimately getting the endorsement.
DIFFERENCES
Tallon said there are clear differences between her and Trombley, first claiming Trombley registered as a Democrat the day of the endorsement meeting while she has been a registered Democrat since she was 18.
She also said she grew up in Ward 4 and resides in her childhood home, while Trombley has lived there for a year.
In response, Trombley said that, to her knowledge, people change party affiliation often. When she decided to run for City Council, she opted to switch from being an independent, or unaffiliated, voter to a Democrat “so I’d align with the party I feel I am a better partner with.”
She argued the timing has no effect on her ability to be a successful representative.
On her address, Trombley referenced her city ties — she grew up in the West End and her parents have lived in the city for decades — and noted that she and her husband are raising four children in their home. She does not feel the length of time she has resided in Ward 4 is any reflection of her devotion to and concern for the city.
MOTIVATION
Tallon also questioned both Trombley’s motivation to run and the motivation of those who endorsed her.
She pointed to an email Trombley sent to City Councilors Dec. 14 urging them not to confirm Mayor Rosenquest’s appointment of Vermont State Police Capt. Michael Manley for chief of police — which the council ultimately voted down five to one — and instead to advocate for her husband, Lt. Jarrod Trombley, to get the job instead.
“That didn’t happen, and now she has decided to run for City Council,” Tallon said. “I believe that her animosity towards Mayor Rosenquest is the motivating factor, and those on the committee who do not like him, and also have great interest in who becomes our next Chief of Police, see this as an opportunity, as they also have set their sights on Ward 1, to try to keep him in check, until they can get someone to primary against him in 2024.”
Nephew did not specifically comment on Tallon’s assertion that the endorsements were an effort to keep Rosenquest in check. She said they did not have anything to do with the appointment of a police chief.
“The mission of the City of Plattsburgh Democrats is to identify and elect candidates that will best represent the people of the City of Plattsburgh,” Nephew added.
NO VENDETTA
To say that she is running because of her husband is the easy guess, Trombley said, adding that she is prepared to hear that question and assumption often.
She said any council matter directly involving Jarrod would require her to recuse herself. She pointed to precedent, noting that multiple former members of the council were family members of City Police officers, like current Clinton County Legislator Robert “Bobby” Hall and Jack Stewart, whose sons were in the department.
“Do I agree with the decisions the mayor is making on all accounts? No,” Trombley said. “But I don’t hold hostility or have any vendetta I’m looking to take out while in the position of councilor.”
Trombley described herself as a woman of integrity, honesty and full transparency.
“My ward needs someone who will answer their calls and emails, be accessible at all times and bring a strong voice for its residents and constituents. I’m running because I can do these things and do them well.”
UPHILL BATTLE
Rosenquest said Plattsburgh City Democrats traditionally back the incumbents they’ve endorsed in the past, noting how they supported former Mayor Colin Read instead of him ahead of the 2020 Democratic mayoral primary.
“When it comes down to it, I think there may be a difference in philosophies on the direction of the party and there’s certainly a group of members of that party committee that feel that they need to, maybe, change direction in a sense. I don’t really involve myself too much with the party given the certain personality differences that I’ve seen brew up over the years.”
The mayor said it’s no secret that he’s not some committee members’ favorite person.
“I can certainly see that interpretation from Councilor Tallon’s perspective,” he continued. “I don’t know if that’s the reality of the situation.
“I just know from my own experience that it’s been a struggle and an uphill battle with certain members of that committee to fundamentally just be able to do my job as the mayor without some sense of either entitlement or some sense of demanding my office deflect to their political will.”
WILL WORK WITH WINNERS
Rosenquest does not feel that’s the job of the mayor’s office, and that the mayor’s role is to represent people of all parties.
He added that he will work with whoever gets elected.
“The mayor’s job is to ensure that the council has ... all the information to make sound and solid decisions, and so whoever gets elected I’m going to work with them.”
