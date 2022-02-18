Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 26F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing later at night. Low 2F. N winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.