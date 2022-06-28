PLATTSBURGH — Incumbent City of Plattsburgh Ward 4 Councilor Jennifer Tallon lead challenger Hillary Trombley by just seven votes after polls closed in Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary election.
Tallon recorded 98 votes to Trombley’s 91 at the polls.
Results were unofficial at press time.
Absentee ballots that are postmarked with Tuesday’s date can still be counted if they arrive at the Clinton County Board of Elections within seven days or 15 days for military voters.
“I’m pleasantly surprised right now,” Tallon said Tuesday night.
‘I’M A FACE PEOPLE SEE’
Tallon, who got elected in 2020, said she felt that her long time working in the local Democratic Party helped her in the campaign.
“I think I’m a face that people see out in the community,” she said.
“People know that I have been very dedicated to the Democratic Party. I have been a member of it since I was 18 years old and I have been active on the city level since I joined the county committee in 2017. People know this about me. They know I have strong Democratic values I am just very proud to represent my party.”
Trombley said she was hopeful to receive some absentee votes in the next week to help her cause.
“I really don’t want to say anything until then,” she said.
There were only two other local primaries in the region.
In the Franklin County Republican primary for sheriff, challenger Jay Cook took 644 votes over incumbent Kevin Mulverhill’s 359 votes.
In Legislative District 6 Republican race, challenger Nedd Sparks got 8 votes and incumbent Paul Maroun got 6.
Those race results were also unofficial Tuesday night.
GOVERNOR RACES
In the races for governor, incumbent Kathy Hochul was in the lead in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties in the Democratic primary, according to unofficial tallies Tuesday night.
Hochul tallied 636 votes in Clinton County, 887 votes in Essex County and 302 votes in Franklin County.
Thomas Suozzi had 92 votes in Clinton, 97 in Essex and 101 in Franklin County.
Jumaane Williams had 51 in Clinton County, 97 in Essex and 39 in Franklin County.
In the Republican primary for governor, Lee Zeldin was ahead in Clinton and Franklin Counties with 133 votes and 366 respectively. Zeldin got 639 votes in Essex County, but only a few districts had reported.
In Clinton County, Rob Astorino got 84 votes, Andrew Guiliani got 71 and Harry Wilson got 41
In Franklin County, Astorino got 279; Guiliani, 200 and Wilson 110.
Astorino had 291 votes in Essex County while Guiliani got 274 and Wilson 127.
In the lieutenant governor Democratic primary, Antonio Delgado was ahead in all three counties with 408 in Clinton, 205 in Franklin and 555 in Essex County with limited districts reporting.
Diana Reyna had 140 votes in Clinton, 162 in Essex and 96 in Franklin County.
Ana Maria Archila got 123 votes in Clinton, 240 in Essex and 107 in Franklin County.
