PLATTSBURGH — In a rematch after a close summer primary, incumbent Jennifer Tallon appeared to stay ahead of challenger Hillary Trombley in the race for City Common Council Ward 4.
Results at press time Tuesday night showed Tallon with a lead of 618 votes to 479 votes over Trombley.
Facing each other in a June Democratic primary, Tallon had narrowly defeated Trombley 99 to 97.
Tallon won her seat in 2020, defeating challenger Ethel Facteau after the resignation of former councilor Paul DeDominicas.
In running for re-election, Tallon pointed to her involvement in community groups such as Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance and work in organizing community events such as climate and social justice marches.
She also expressed her intention to encourage public participation in city government and support projects including the City of Plattsburgh Climate Task Force and making the city more handicap accessible.
Trombley, in challenging Tallon, said that her business experience and work in sales would help the city trim wasteful spending and keep a healthy, balanced budget.
She also called for the city to slow down on starting so many spending projects without stronger oversight on costs.
Neither Tallon nor Trombley were available for comment by press time.
WARD 1
For the Ward 1 race, candidate Julie Baughn had 812 votes at press time Tuesday.
Though originally running unopposed, Ward 1 resident Zachary Remian announced a write-in campaign to challenge Baughn after early voting had begun.
There were 34 write-in votes reported for the Ward 1 race Tuesday night.
Thanking her supporters, Baughn noted how she lives in the same Ward 1 home that she was raised in.
“So now is my chance to kind of give back to them, she said. “I’m hoping to learn so much through being on the council and I really want to help out with the city as much as I can.”
