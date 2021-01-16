Talking to kids about Jan. 6.

PLATTSBURGH – If adults are still unpacking the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, think about kids.
“Not all kids have the privilege of not being exposed to what is happening,” Portia Allie-Turco, MS, a counselor and SUNY Plattsburgh professor, said.
“When parents say, 'I just don't let my kids watch and see,' we need to understand that that is a privileged position.
“A lot of minority kids are exposed because their parents are exposed because their parents go through these things, right?”
'BATTLE FATIGUE'
As a parent of color and as a mental health counselor of color, Allie-Turco urged, first and foremost, parents need to regulate their own emotions about what happened in Washington, DC.
“So, checking in with our own emotions and ourselves about how we're doing,” she said.
“People of color go through a lot. A lot of us are feeling that extra level of stress and that racial battle fatigue.
“So, we can be a little bit more elevated emotionally. What I would say is that we don't want to talk about these things with kids when we are elevated because that can be scary to them.”
Parents can elevate their children, too.
“We don't want to be worked up as we discuss these things,” she said.
“The first thing is to be able to regulate ourselves. Not to be worked up. So addressing our own emotional well being, that's the most important piece.”
AGE SPECIFIC
Once parents are calm, they can address the matter depending on the age of their child.
“You have to know their temperament, disposition, how they are,” Allie-Turco said.
“Some kids are more anxious than others. You have to help them make sense of the news. A lot of the time kids are seeing all of this, and sometimes it looks chaotic. It's confusing.”
Children depend on adults to regulate their world, to know and feel comfortable, to feel a sense of order in the world.
“They need help to able to make sense of what they see,” she said.
“What are we seeing? What's going on? So, talk to kids. Do not lie to kids. Don't minimize and lie to kids.
“Talk to them about why some grownups are upset, and some of them are behaving in this way because they don't like what is happening.
Tell children that sometimes when big decisions like politics happen, adults can be on different sides.
“Then, talk about the idea this is an important event that is happening when the country has gone through a lot of challenges,” she said.
“Tell them when there are challenges, some people have concerns that they don't know how to work out.”
Remember always take into consideration the age of the child.
“What you say to a seven year old is different than what you would say to a 16 year old,” she said.
“The next important thing is to listen to kids' concerns. Listen to them.”
What are they concerned about? Are they scared? Are they surprised? What are they thinking?
“And then, allow them that space to express themselves,” she said.
TEEN ZONE
Parents may discover teens are talking to friends on social media about the protest.
“If they are talking to their friends on social media, you want to find out what are they talking about,” Allie-Turco said.
“What are their positions? When they become teenagers, they may have already come up with their own position on this.
“You want to know what is that position.”
Depending on the age of the child, parents can share their reactions.
“'We're not alone in this,'” she said.
“'Many other people are feeling a lot of different feelings. It's not abnormal to feel something about this.'”
Then, parents can focus on and talk about family values such as equity and inclusion.
“That might be a good time to talk about how do we live life with people that disagree with us,” she said.
“How do we respect people who are different from us?
"This might be another time to revisit that. We want to calm down that anxiety. We want to talk about what do we stand for as a family.”
FAMILY VALUES
Parents want to ensure their children are grounded and stable, but they may also want to reiterate family values.
“How do we behave?” Allie-Turco said.
“Make a stand. Take a real strong stand that talks to equity and inclusion.”
Depending on the age of the child to, a parent might want to talk about anti-racist policies and behaviors.
“A lot of families of color are really talking and comparing what would have happened if racial minorities had been in there (U.S. Capitol),” she said.
“So, we want to bring it back to anti-racist conversations. We could look at that.
“We need to highlight that children are not too young to talk about race. Children notice race. We know from research that toddlers notice race.”
Some parents worry that if they talk about race, they are going to create kids who are racist.
“That's not true,” she said.
“That's not what the research is telling us. The most important with kids is give them basic facts as you understand them. Don't lie to them. Don't sugarcoat.”
Parents should share fact-based information even if it means they have to educate themselves.
“You tell them factually without all of that emotion," Allie-Turco said.
“Remember, you calm yourself down when you talk to kids, but you talk about facts and you talk about values.”
People are angry about the election results could be an an explanation for a young child.
“But, we talk back about values as a family,” she said.
“Do we believe it's okay to hurt others? So, come back to that anti-racist philosophy.”
EMPOWERING TEENS
With teens, parents should seek their input.
“How do they think they would have behaved?” she said.
“What do they think is an appropriate way to behave? Get their ideas because teen can mobilize really quickly because they want to do something.
“This is that generation where they feel like they want to do something.”
Ask teens what they were thinking?
“Often teens can feel helpless,” Allie-Turco said.
“Look at resources that are socially appropriate, anti-racist activity or pro-equity behavior.
“So talk about that. What can they do.”
