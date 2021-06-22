PLATTSBURGH — Oak trees are choice fine dining for gypsy moth caterpillars.
“And they avoid certain trees,” Peter Hagar, district manager for the Clinton County Soil & Water Conservation District, said.
“But basically, oak trees and most other deciduous trees are their favorite. They will attack and eat conifers if they don’t have any other choice, so pine and spruce and such.”
WEBINAR TODAY
The gypsy moth’s cycle averages 10 to 15 years when a large spike in population numbers will occur based on climate, weather and other factors.
“I think this year, in my opinion, it was the mild winter that probably led to some of this,” Hagar said.
“I’m not an expert in gypsy moths. That’s why we’re having some experts talk about it on our webinar, Tuesday, June 22, at 7 p.m.”
Go to tinyurl.com/t9k55e4y join the webinar with the passcode 305558.
‘NATURAL RESOURCE CONCERN’
The Soil, Water Conservation District is a local entity, which works for the protection of natural resources in Clinton County.
“This is a natural resource concern,” Hagar said.
“All the effect of all these caterpillars defoliating trees is going to lead to consequences in the forest health and all that. That can have a big effect on water quality, erosion, invasive species, and a lot of other things that we are concerned about.”
Hagar deployed a district drone 400 feet to capture a huge swath of defoliated trees.
“That’s just in one spot,” he said.
“It is quite widespread. It’s spotty. It’s not like wiping out all the trees in Clinton County, but it’s causing some major problems in certain areas.”
Impacted areas include Beekmantown and West Chazy.
“A little bit of Saranac,” he said.
“It’s happening down the Northway on the way to Peru. You can see trees defoliated down there as well.”
Generally, one defoliation will not kill an impacted tree.
“The tree will recover somewhat during the summer,” Hagar said.
“The caterpillar cycle is about four to six weeks. This started back in May. By early July, the caterpillars should be gone.”
The caterpillars pupate into the gypsy moth. “They don’t eat anything,” he said.
ALWAYS OUT THERE
“The gypsy moth just simply matures and lays its eggs. The issue is the female moth does not fly. The female moth is basically waiting for a male moth, and she’s going to lay her eggs probably in the same tree where they were recently defoliated.”
The gypsy moth, native to Europe, Asia and North Africa, is prevalent in the environment with concentrations in the Northeast.
“It’s not like they just appeared on the scene this year,” Hagar said.
“This was just a perfect combination of environmental and other conditions that allowed them to reproduce and survive the winter and rise in population so fast.”
Hagar has lived here his whole life and has never witnessed what he’s seeing in the field.
“They’re always around, but this just happens to be a spike in population numbers,” he said.
“It’s a huge concern to people, obviously, when the trees get completely wiped out.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.