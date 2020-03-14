Talk the Talk: Gen Z slang explained

What’s in a word?
That’s what The Press-Republican hoped to figure out when we asked 16-year-old Northeastern Clinton Central School student Maddy Lyon to share a list of modern teen slang.
That dictionary for our times that Lyon shared had words that some of our younger staff members recognized, but also a handful of terms that were new even to them.
With that in mind, the millenials at the P-R took the list and quizzed two staffers “of a certain age” on this modern lingo.
Staffer Brenda Upton, 77, didn’t know quite what to call her own generation.
“I don’t know if they called us anything,” she said. “I’ve never heard anything.”
After some research, it was ironic — or not — to find that Upton’s birth year, 1942, placed her as a member of the Silent Generation.
The small group filled the gap between the Greatest Generation and the Baby Boomers.
Of the slang used by her ‘silent’ friends, one term stood out in Upton’s memory.
“We used to say things like, if someone was upset, we would say, ‘He flipped his wig.’ I haven’t heard that in so long.”
Editor Joe LoTemplio, born in 1962, knows exactly what his generation is named.
The 57-year-old pushes back against “OK Boomer,” the phrase sometimes used by millenial teens to dismiss those kids born in the late 1950s and early ‘60s.
“I’m proud to be a Boomer,” LoTemplio said.
Of the slang he’s used throughout his life, LoTemplio has been surprised to see certain terms endure through the years.
“Cool still survives. I remember when cool first came out. The grown-ups hated it,” he said.
LoTemplio says “dude” has also had a remarkable survival rate.
“It’s always gotten popular, then gone away, then gotten popular (again.)”
But there were some words that LoTemplio believed were best left in the past.
“Groovy and hip — they never caught on. They weren’t good words.”
