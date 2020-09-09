Tales of Temperance: Speaker to discuss local alcohol movements

TICONDEROGA – New York was never as bone dry as Vermont from a legislation against alcohol perspective.
“Our Best Endeavors: Temperance and Prohibition in the Champlain Valley” will be presented by Susan Evans McClure, executive director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, at the Hancock House on Sept. 11, 6 p.m. in Ticonderoga.
“We research all things about Lake Champlain history, and the whole Champlain Valley has a really interesting story in terms of prohibition in the 20th, but also the Temperance Movement in the 19th century,” McClure said.
“When people think about prohibition, they think about those smuggling, bootlegging stories. They are great stories, but it actually started way earlier in the middle of the 19th century. There were pushes toward temperance both in New York and Vermont.”
HIGH ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION
Temperance was a female-led movement.
“There were some men involved, but it was mainly women,” she said.
“Americans consumed an almost shocking amount of alcohol in the start of the 19th century. In the 1830s, per capita consumption of liquor was five gallons a year. Of course, that was for everyone. If you assume that men were probably doing about two-thirds of the drinking, that was about four to five shots a day for each man every day of the year.”
This consumption didn't include hard cider.
A lot of hard cider.
“There were a lot of reasons for this in the early 1800s,” she said.
“Water was often unsafe. Milk, sometimes, made you sick. There was no understanding of germ theory or pasteurization. And you knew that if you drank cider, you never got sick. A lot of the cider. There was just a lot of drinking.”
The massive consumption of alcohol had bellies against the bar but also an underbelly.
“It also created some pretty horrific, societal conditions,” McClure said.
“Mainly women, but also men, came out against drinking kind of starting in the mid 19th century. The Temperance Movement is very complicated. Sometimes it started as coming out against drinking, but often there were some subtle or not so subtle undertones of racism against new immigrant groups as well.”
IMMIGRANT STEREOTYPES
These new arrivals to the United States included the Irish, Italians and Germans.
“All of them,” McClure said.
“In New York state, temperance is actually more popular in the Adirondacks and rural parts of New York than it is in Albany or New York City. So, you never really get statewide prohibition in New York.
Vermont had statewide prohibition from 1853-1904.
“It was illegal to sell alcohol in Vermont and that was across the entire state,” she said.
“By the time, the Federal government gets around to prohibition, most of Vermont is kind of over it because they had it for awhile and they got rid of it in the early 20th century.”
Any alcohol confiscated from rum runners was dumped by federal officers.
“The town square park in downtown Rouses Point became a pile of broken glass because they would take everything they confiscated and break the bottles, dump out the booze and leave it there in public to make a statement to say, 'This is what we do to it, so you should stop.'”
Prohibition documentation was gleaned from oral histories from bootleggers and rum runners through the Vermont Historical Society and the Vermont Folklife Center.
“My focus was more on the 19th century, so the earlier temperance societies,” McClure said.
“I did a lot of research through newspapers, especially in upstate New York in the 19th century.”
The Essex County Republican newspaper was a gold mine.
She discovered Sons of Temperance in Westport.
“Those were not women, they were men,” McClure said.
“They met regularly as many temperance societies did. The Sons of Temperance, in 1853 put in Essex County Republican, they put out notes from their meeting.”
The Sons of Temperance were focused on keeping their community 'safe' from an influx of foreigners.
“They were looking at people who were working in the iron industry in the region, and they were worried that they were going to bring the outside influences of drinking to Essex County, so they wanted to keep them out,” McClure said.
“I talk a lot in the presentation about the echoes of the 19th century Temperance Movement to the way people talk about immigrants, unfortunately, up until today. That we are still using the same kind of language of fear about what immigrants groups are bringing into the United States and that kind of language has been around since the early 1800s.”
POLITICAL AGENCY
Conversations around temperance is not all depressing.
“It was one of the first political movements where women found political agency,” McClure said.
“Organizing around temperance led directly to the passage of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.”
Two hundred years ago, Americans were drinking four to five shots liquor a day.
One hundred years ago, it was illegal to consume alcohol.
“One hundred years later, liquor stores are essential businesses,” McClure said.
“So, things have kind of come full circle. The last time I gave this presentation, it was pre-COVID. So, I have to think about it differently. It's interesting now to think about how many places are putting limits on alcohol sales in bars.
“Burlington decided to close all of their bars like at 10 p.m. as soon as the college students came back because they were feeling like having opportunities to drink socially can only lead to bad things. And in this case, that is probably borne out by evidence with COVID.”
Email Robin Caudell:
rcaudell @pressrepublican.com
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
IF YOU GO
WHAT: “Our Best Endeavors: Temperance and Prohibition in the Champlain Valley” will be presented by Susan Evans McClure, Executive Director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum
WHEN: 6 p.m., Sept. 11
WHERE: Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga
ADMISSION: A free public program sponsored by the Ticonderoga Historical Society. The event will be held outdoors and is canceled in the event of rain. Program attendance will be limited to 35 and reservations are required. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.
RESERVATIONS: Call Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.