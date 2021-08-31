A group of North Country veterans and guardians were flown to Washington, D.C., last Saturday for an all expense-paid visit to the national war memorials in the nation’s capital.
North Country Honor Flight traditionally makes multiple such trips each year, but the flights Saturday were the first since 2019, after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded any possible 2020 trips.
The public is invited to help send off the veterans at a ceremony held before each flight. See some scenes from this weekend’s ceremony here and turn to Page A7 to read short bios about each of the veterans.
For more information about North Country Honor Flight, including how to apply, donate or volunteer, visit nchonorflight.org or the “New North Country Honor Flight Page” on Facebook. Reach Honor Flight Director Barrie Finnegan at 518-569-7429.
