PLATTSBURGH — Saranac resident Tom Venne was front and center at his first concert at Victory Place in Plattsburgh last Friday.
The Beartracks band member was solo and sang country music and popular ballads.
“I also do some stuff like ‘Over the Rainbow’ and ‘Danny Boy,’” Venne said.
“I try to do songs that they’re going to know and sing along to.”
The New York State Country Music Hall of famer began performing in local senior homes about six or seven years ago.
“I found I could make them smile and make them feel happy for a while,” he said.
“It’s a nice thing to do.”
Venne and his wife, Kami Petrova, oceanside in Maine, had traveled up a few days earlier before Beatracks takes the stage for the first time Thursday at the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival.
NEW BEARTRACKS ALBUM
Next month, Beartracks will appear July 13 at the Boathouse Theater in Schroon Lake, July 24 at Curbside at Harborside in Plattsburgh, and July 29 at the Samuel de Champlain Center State in Rouses Point.
“We have a new CD out,” Venne said.
“We released it just before COVID. It’s called ‘Songs from the Back Porch.’ I actually wrote four of them. Roy Hurd and I wrote two together. I wrote one of my own, and I found one that my Dad wrote the year he died and I found it 15 years later.”
GIVING BACK
Penny Gaudreau, operations manager at Victory Place, reached out to Beartracks via the band’s website.
“Tom got back to me,” she said.
“His said his band was too expensive to come here, but he would come on his own to sing. This is something that he does. He goes to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. He doesn’t charge anything because he feels there is a need and he feels the residents truly enjoy it.
“So, he came, and the residents, they loved it.”
Victory Place residents were all smiles as Venne regaled them with stories between songs.
“We want to have him come back,” Gaudreau said.
“Hopefully, he does come back. Since things are opening up, we all see a change in the residents.”
Victory Place hosts Happy Hours with singers coming in.
“I see a change in the residents,” Gaudreau said.
“They are happier. Having Tom come in, it just made everything better.
“Dr. Alan Michaud, his mother is a resident here.
“Dr. Michaud was here, and he got up and did a little sing-along with Tom Venne. It was really cute.”
