CROWN POINT — A top prize-winning ticket in the Aug. 31 Take 5 evening drawing was sold in Crown Point.
According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was sold at 5 Eleven Deli Mart at 2781 Main St. in Crown Point. The ticket was worth $36,538.
TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
