Weather Alert

...Wet Surfaces will Freeze Overnight... Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... Temperatures are above freezing...but colder temperatures are expected overnight causing any water or slush to quickly freeze on roads and sidewalks. Untreated surfaces will become extremely slippery and offer little or no traction. Reduced speeds and greater distance between vehicles is advised. Remember, if roads look wet tonight, assume it's ice and not water.