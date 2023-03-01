PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh is hosting its third annual Dog Contest to find out who is T.O.P Dog of the canine community.
“This is a fun annual tradition to focus on the fact we need our dogs to be licensed,” Michael Cashman, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor said.
This program was created as an educational opportunity to promote the licensing of dogs and keeping them up to date on vaccinations.
“I always say dogs are like the North Country door bell, everyone has one,” he said.
“It’s important to make sure folks are getting them vaccinated and licensed.”
All dogs must be licensed through the Town Clerk’s office, vaccinated for rabies and the handler must be 18 years of age or older, a resident of the Town of Plattsburgh and registered on the dog license.
Licenses for spayed and neutered dogs is $15. If the handler is 65 years of age or older, the fee is $7. For un-spayed or neutered dogs, the license fee is $20, or $13 for handlers 65 years of age or older.
There are consequences for not licensing dogs.
“Individuals are subject to penalties under the jurisdiction of the dog catcher,” Cashman said.
“For a wide variety of situations, there can be fines and other serious penalties.”
A photo of your dog must be submitted with the form in order to participate in the contest, all photos will be posted on the Town’s Facebook page. The post with the most likes will be the winner.
Tails of the Adirondack will provide the winner with a prize.
For more information, or to fill out a form, visit https://www.townofplattsburgh.com/top-dog-contest/, entries will be accepted until Friday, March 31 at 3 p.m.
“My favorite part would have to be meeting the winner,” Cashman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.