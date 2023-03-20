KEESEVILLE — State Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
Around 2:12 a.m., police said they arrived at the Ausable Chasm Bridge on Route 9 where they found Kenneth C. Darrah, 37, of Keeseville dead on the north bank of the Ausable River below the bridge.
In a news release, police referred to the death as suspicious.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning at Glens Falls Hospital by pathologist Dr. Michael Sikirica.
State Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact them at 518-873-2777.
The bridge connects Clinton and Essex Counties on Route 9 and stands about 150 feet above the river, according to keesevillehistoricbridges.com. The bridge spans the deepest part of the Chasm and offers spectacular views of 70-foot high Rainbow Falls, one of the most photographed waterfalls in the Adirondacks and all of New York State, the website said.
State Police were assisted Monday morning by New York State Forest Rangers, Keeseville Fire and Rescue, and the Essex County Coroner's office.
This investigation remains ongoing by the New York State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
