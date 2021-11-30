Susan Hendrickson, RN honored by CVPH with DAISY Award

PLATTSBURGH – A registered nurse, renowned as an advocate for her patients and co-workers as well as for the passion and positivity she brings to her work at the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s (CVPH) FitzPatrick Cancer Center (FCC), is being celebrated as the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Susan Hendrickson, RN, was presented the award during a surprise ceremony in front of Cancer Center staff at the hospital on Nov. 23.
13th CVPH NURSE HONORED
Hendrickson is the 13th CVPH nurse to receive the honor since its inception in 2018. She was nominated by Charleen Tuthill, Manager of Oncology. Tuthill noted the impact Hendrickson has on her patients and colleagues on a regular basis.
“Susan is the type of nurse that sets a great example for all nurses and co-workers to follow,” Tuthill wrote in her nomination letter.
“She is always putting her heart and soul into all that she does for her patients and colleagues. She has raised the energy level, and it is felt and noticed by everyone in our Infusion Center (part of the FCC).”
Hendrickson cares for patients who are receiving IV medications. Many of these patients are receiving chemotherapy to help fight cancer, and Hendrickson has been praised by Tuthill and those she cares for as having a calm and cool demeanor that helps ease their concerns.
“When she interacts with her patients, you can tell that at that moment, her patients and what they have to say are very important to her,” Tuthill explained.
“Many patients express how much they love the staff of the Infusion Center, and Susan is always a nurse they mention specifically as having a positive impact on their time there.”
'MODEL NURSE'
Ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice when a patient is in need, Hendrickson has also been commended for speaking up and working with others to find solutions that improve the patient experience.
She is one of several nurses credited with helping develop new workflows to speed up delivery of medication for gastrointestinal patients when their infusions were moved from the CVPH Kevin J. Carroll Ambulatory Surgery Center to the FCC.
“Susan is a model nurse, not just in skill but in her presentation of her skill through compassion, kindness and gentle lessons of humility,” Tuthill wrote.
“We are a stronger, more confident team with her as a member. Our patients deserve only the best, and with Susan, you know this is what they will get time after time.”
AWARDS SINCE 2018
During the award ceremony, Hendrickson was presented with a certificate commending her as an extraordinary nurse. She, like all honorees, also received a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
CVPH launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in early 2018 as a way to recognize and reward licensed nurses for making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients. Nomination forms and boxes are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances and online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHDaisy.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. A committee reviews nominations and each quarter, awards the honor to a deserving nurse.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System).
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
