WESTPORT — A recent housing assessment study shows that thousands of new home are needed in the region to accommodate the future workforce.
The Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board (LCLGRPB), unveiled its Regional Housing Assessment and Strategy during a recent presentation, which shows a great need for new homes and a path to get there.
The strategies were developed with the input and analysis of many regional stakeholders over the course of a ten month project. Presenters shared concerns as well as recent success stories, highlighted where there is work underway, and offered opportunities to advance priority initiatives.
VITAL ROLE
According to LCLGRPB, housing is a major factor that contributes to the quality of life and the potential for economic development in the region and the organization is committed to working with regional partners to tackle the complex factors in housing development.
“We are excited to share the results of this nearly year-long process. Housing plays a vital role in the social and economic success of our region and this report identifies key strategies and actions to address the region’s workforce housing crisis in ways that will have real impacts for our communities,” LCLGRPB Executive Director Beth Gilles said.
The study included Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties. Issues contributing to the housing shortage included dramatic housing price increases, growth in short term rentals, low production of housing, increases in seasonal housing, labor shortages, and a mismatch in regional wages.
SIX ISSUES
The survey on housing indicated 82 percent of respondents felt the lack of quality rentals coupled with affordable prices as the most critical factor followed by 67 percent listing lack of quality housing for sale.
In quantifying the need, the following six issues were discussed: Cost burdened; displaced workers; substandard and obsolete housing; under-housed young adults; overcrowded households; and senior needs.
To remedy these issues it is estimated that 20,100 housing interventions are needed within the next ten years. It’s projected 7,500 new units for future workforce housing will be necessary with Clinton County requiring 4,580 of these.
“That’s an eyebrow raising number and a call to action. There are lots of ways to address this need,” Director of Real Estate Development Services at Camoin Associates, Daniel Stevens, said.
Daniel Kelleher of the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) indicated the possibility of transferring permits and the willingness of the Adirondack Park Agency to work with local governments to increase housing in hamlets.
“We try to be flexible to accommodate you,” Kelleher said.
Clinton County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Molly Ryan pointed out several ongoing ventures such as Plattsburgh’s Beekman Towers, and the Vilas Home being renovated and enlarged.
FACTORS, SOLUTIONS
Gilles discussed concerns of the proliferation of out of region investors buying properties for uses such as Airbnb’s, creating a “significant impact” in Lake Placid and Saranac Lake. In addition another problem involves college housing as landlords are getting out of those rentals, which creates a decline in college enrollment.
A proposed “Housing Development Toolbox” included housing use policies and zoning, regional collaboration, as well as financial support and tools.
Ten initiatives were listed to remedy the housing situation: Support and grow the capacity of existing and emerging housing organizations; re-align workforce housing zoning; build local, which includes workforce training; support housing development through APA; work local, live local; transition housing from retired workers to current workers; create more long-term rentals; engage employers in housing solutions; stabilize, rehabilitate, and modernize existing housing; and establish a framework for long-term success.
For more information about the housing study and strategy and to learn how to get involved, go to: https://www.lclgrpb.org/workforce-housing.
This project was funded by a grant to LCLGRPB from Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) with additional contributions from participating counties. LCLGRPB is one of nine federally designated regional planning and development organizations in New York State.
The organization is focused on supporting regional economic and community development projects and connecting communities and organizations with state and federal funding.
