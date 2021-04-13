ALBANY — A survey of more than 1,000 business executives across upstate New York has found four out of five report the state’s economic climate has worsened since the beginning of the pandemic.
The snapshot of opinion was reported by the Siena College Research Institute and commissioned by the Business Council of the State of New York, a membership organization.
STATE POLICIES
Slightly more than half of the 1,036 respondents, 53%, said they were dissatisfied with state government’s management of the public health emergency. A similar slice, 55%, indicated they lack full confidence in the state’s ability to lead the way forward in the coming months.
“While many express frustration with not only the pandemic’s effects but also with what they see as a lack of business friendly policies coming from Albany, 61 percent predict that their company will be in business in New York 10 years from today,” Don Levy, the director of the Siena polling operation said.
For the remaining months of 2021, four out of 10 business leaders reported they expect conditions to improve while 43% signaled they expect them to worsen, and 17% said they expect them to remain about the same.
MANAGERS CONFUSED
The survey responses made it clear the past 13 months have been a tough road for New York businesses, with 75% indicating the pandemic increased their costs of doing business while two out of three acknowledged their revenue and profits have declined.
Greg Biryla, director of the New York office of the National Federation of Independent Business, said it is “absolutely paramount” that New York advance economic recovery strategies to help businesses that have weathered the shutdown of the economy.
Business managers, he said, were too often left confused about the rationale for restrictions imposed during the pandemic, and received no clear communication as to how long those measures were going to stay in place.
Albany’s latest production, a $212 billion annual operating budget, sends a signal to the business community that “the state government is increasingly under the control of urban progressives who are not too sensitive to the private sector,” said E.J. McMahon, senior fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy, a conservative Albany think tank.
While the state has much riding on efforts to increase employment, McMahon said recent federal and state data indicate private sector employment levels in New York trail the jobs recovery in the rest of the nation.
The Siena survey also inquired as to the executives’ projections for the health of the economy now in their respective regions of the state. A response of “worsening” was registered by 41%, with executives in Western New York and the Southern Tier bringing up that average, with 53% seeing rougher months ahead.
