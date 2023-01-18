LAKE PLACID — Nathan Chen — 2022 Olympic figure skating champion and three-time World champion — says his success wouldn’t have been possible if he hadn’t learned to lean on his support systems and ask for help when he needed it.
Chen served up a flawless performance in the men’s single skating event during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, becoming the first Asian American and Chinese American man to earn gold in men’s figure skating. But the road to Beijing wasn’t easy. In his new autobiography, “One Jump at a Time,” Chen outlines the physical and mental challenges that led him to falter during the 2018 Winter Olympics men’s short skate in Pyeongchang, South Korea before ultimately achieving success in 2022.
Chen was in Lake Placid this past weekend for the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games as the “goodwill ambassador” for the games. During his visit, he signed copies of his book at multiple locations throughout Lake Placid, advocated for green climate initiatives as a “green impact ambassador” for Panasonic and even carved out some time to watch FISU events, including the men’s single skating program on Sunday at the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena.
Chen, 23, first visited the site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics when he competed in the 2009 Junior Nationals when he was around 9 years old. But Chen has traveled down a long road of learning mental and physical resilience since his first time at the site of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice.”
SUPPORT SYSTEMS
Lake Placid is filled with young skaters who are Olympic hopefuls, aspiring to follow in Chen’s footsteps. He, too, was once a young skater who dreamed of going to the Olympics — he first stepped onto the ice at 3 years old. On Sunday, he told the Enterprise that if he could go back and give his younger self a piece of advice, it’d be to “surround yourself with an amazing team.”
In the years leading up to the 2018 Olympics, Chen juggled multiple injuries and the self-doubt that his skating skills would “never be enough,” coupled with the “intensity of increasing attention” that came with his abilities, which started gaining massive media attention as he won competition after competition with complicated maneuvers like the quadruple lutz. By the time he approached Pyeongchang, he wrote in “One Jump at a Time,” he was filled with dread.
“It’s not that I didn’t enjoy the fact that people considered me a medal contender,” he wrote. “I just didn’t know how to handle the pressure. As I got closer to that goal, that praise only amplified the worry that I would fall short of everyone else’s expectations.”
Part of Chen’s “spiral” during the 2018 Olympics was the feeling of isolation that came with intense practice and training, as well as being relegated to the Olympic village there rather than being surrounded by family — especially Chen’s mom, who he calls his biggest supporter. But at the time, Chen was focused on the physical challenges he faced rather than the mental ones.
“It never occurred to me to ask for help — especially from anyone outside of my team,” he wrote. “I relied on my mom, and I relied on Raf (Chen’s coach), and if they didn’t say anything that I thought was helpful, or have anything specific to tell me, well, then that was it. I was on my own.”
That thinking led to Chen’s downfall in the 2018 short skate program, he wrote.
KEEPING THE BALANCE
When Chen was accepted to Yale University in 2018, he was forced to reassess his mental priorities. He had to balance a full course load with training, and he shifted his mental focus more to his schoolwork. In “One Jump at a Time,” he wrote that prioritizing school served as a “reality check” for his “go big or go home” mindset. As he got closer to the 2022 Olympics, he capitalized on the reality of his abilities, assessing the percentage of successful jumps he could do consistently to come up with a reliable layout for performances. He also learned the importance of practicing positive self-talk and taking space and time away from the ice to decompress.
“As humans, we need time to rest, we need time to recover, and it’s really important to make sure to space some time out for that,” he said on Sunday.
And he learned to ask for help when he needed it, rather than taking on everything alone. Chen said that learning to rely on support systems — his family, his coaching team, choreographers, nutritionists, sports psychologists and physical therapists — in the worst of times has been crucial to his success.
“Skating is a very individual sport, but really, there’s a whole host of people behind you,” Chen told the Enterprise. “… Every single person has something really valuable that they can bring and that I’m not capable of doing myself.”
Despite his global successes, Chen said athletes like him are still regular people — the hardships, setbacks and roadblocks he’s faced as an Olympian are also challenges that he, and everyone else, encounters in everyday life, he said. So for athletes and anyone else living in this world, he said it’s important to find your team, keep them close and keep the lines of communication open — especially when times are tough.
“I think people don’t feel as though they are allowed to talk about their problems or allowed to reach out to people and tell them that they’re struggling, or whatever it is,” he said. “It’s something that I’ve learned — even in my early years onto going into the Olympics. People won’t give the help if they don’t know what’s wrong with you, if they don’t know what issues you’re facing.”
