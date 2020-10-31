ELIZABETHTOWN — A small but determined group, Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants offered prayers, presented facts versus misconceptions and infused scenarios in presentations on the lawn of the Essex County Government Center recently.
Friends of Refugees and Immigrants considers themselves to be “a group of activists from the Adirondack Region who are committed to what we can to address the current worldwide refugee crisis.”
‘ORIGINAL CALLING’
Among the topics discussed were the child separation at the southern border, undocumented immigrants and what they pay in taxes and what they do not receive, and the ongoing plight of DACAs (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), who are also known as “Dreamers.”
The Rev. Lyn Barrett of Westport offered a prayer in which she stated, “In this time of uncertainty and upheaval, there is one thing we are certain of, and that is how much you care about your children … Black, brown and white, rich and poor, differently disabled, and the families of the children.
“We know you care about these families, that they live in peace and prosperity, without fear and violence, with ample work, food and healthcare, and with equal opportunity to create good and meaningful lives.
“God, it seems we have lost our way. We pray that you will lead us back to our original calling.”
Others, such as Monique Weston of Keene, added facts from a CBS News story that included:
Seeking asylum, even during a pandemic, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security can’t calculate an accurate total of migrant families it separated because of the unreliable tracking systems used; at least 4,300 families had been separated by late 2018; there have been cases when U.S. Border Patrol agents have separated families due to offenses as menial as a parent not changing his daughter’s diaper.
IMPACT OF STEREOTYPES
In the past, Weston went to Mexico to assist an asylum seeker get the proper papers to achieve citizenship.
Cynthia Poppino, a nurse who has worked in the Coronavirus Unit at Glens Falls Hospital during the New York City pandemic, pointed out that all of the hospitals south of Glens Falls had filled to capacity, so they were shipping patients to Glens Falls.
“Did you know that every single one of those patients that I saw was an immigrant, and all but one was Latino?”
Poppino also discussed the fact that immigrants are too often naively portrayed as the protagonists in crime-drama television series. For example, during the Cold War, people with Russian accents were spies or associated with crime syndicates on shows.
The Italians, due to their association with the Mafia, were also favorite villains for movies and television shows. And more recently, Latinos have been popular targets in Western movies and TV shows that revolve around crime in large cities.
For additional information on Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants, go to: adirondack-friends-of -refugees.com, or visit their Facebook page.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
