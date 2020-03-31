PLATTSBURGH — If people have any N-95 masks, bleach wipes, hand sanitizer, surgical masks or gallon-size bleach they could part with, the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is interested.
“We've been having issues placing orders with manufacturers for some of the supplies," Kerry Haley, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy, said.
"A lot of things are on back order because there is such a high demand. Depending on the item, depends on how long the back orders are.”
CVPH assesses its supplies on a daily basis while preparing for potential shortages nationally and globally.
“Our health care workers are on the frontlines 24/7 protecting our patients, each other and the community," Haley said in a release.
"Their dedication is heroic. But people at home can be heroes, too. Their generosity can make a huge difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and potentially save lives.”
Donated supplies should be new, clean and still in the original packaging.
“We already have gotten some wonderful donations from the local businesses, who have been so gracious to already give us some items,” Haley said.
If individuals are interested in donating any of these supplies, they are urged to send an email to foundationofcvph@cvph.org for more information and to arrange for pick up.
Hospital officials are reminding residents that due to visitation and safety guidelines, please contact the Foundation office at 518-562-7169 to coordinate donation pick up or drop off.
Any individual wanting to learn more about how to support CVPH during the Coronavirus pandemic can visit: https://www.uvmhealth.org/CVPHCommunity.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
