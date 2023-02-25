CHURUBUSCO — While the fate of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church remains in limbo, one of its prizes is highly sought after.
The stained glass windows and painted murals on the walls are items the Churubusco Heritage Preservation group is fighting to keep, but Town of Clinton Supervisor Danny LaClair wants the town to have the church bell.
“If it ever got to the point of demo (church demolition), I would fight for that bell,” LaClair said recently.
“We could make a nice monument with that in the church yard.”
The CHP has been in discussion with the town about the future of the closed church. They have floated the idea of the town taking ownership of the property while they handle the renovations and operation of a community center or museum.
But no decisions have been made, and the church, which was built in 1888, remains idle.
The steeple bell weighs in at 2,031 pounds, and LaClair says that from what he knows, there are not many church bells like it left in existence.
LaClair believes the bell was made by a blacksmith from the Albany area. It has the name of the town and the church engraved on it.
“It has our name on it and it has a historical value,” he said.
“It would be worth keeping.”
