PLATTSBURGH — A month into the new school year, COVID continues to impact local school districts across grade levels and buildings.
"COVID is definitely a dark cloud that hangs over our heads on a daily basis, and has me along with our staff and families holding our breath waiting for the next positive case," Northern Adirondack Central School District Superintendent of Schools James Knight Jr. said.
SHIFTED BUILDING
Knight's AuSable Valley Central School District counterpart, Paul Savage II, said a handful of AuSable Valley students were in quarantine before the year even began.
Since then, most cases have been connected to private gatherings that have spread to unvaccinated students and staff of all ages.
Lately, the district has seen an uptick among fully vaccinated people, none of whom have become seriously ill, and more positive cases at the elementary level.
As a result, Keeseville Elementary switched to a remote schedule this week, a shift that is set to last for 10 days. More than 160 quarantines have resulted.
“We had to slow the spread,” Savage said. “Unfortunately, with that number we have witnessed positive cases even in our fully vaccinated staff. That is why it is so important to emphasize proper mask wearing and sanitizing routines in our schools.”
ACROSS THE BOARD
Daniel Mannix, superintendent of schools for Beekmantown Central School District, reported no COVID trends related to age, school building or afterschool activity, instead saying the district's caseload, given its population size, was comparable to Clinton County's ratio.
Beekmantown School District has just over 2,000 students and 350 employees. As of Tuesday, the district had six active cases and 52 individuals quarantined.
"The return to school has not caused any spike in our number of cases," Mannix said. "As cases in Clinton County rise and fall, so do Beekmantown Central School District's numbers. They do not come in clusters, if you exclude family spread, but correlate to Clinton County as a whole."
Positive cases within the Northern Adirondack district span all age groups and staff members, Knight said.
STAYING IN PERSON
Area districts this school year are not offering remote schooling options as they did last year.
Knight said the vaccination status of Northern Adirondack's staff would more easily allow the district to keep learning in person as they need not quarantine when exposed to a positive case. Because of this, the district's elementary students were most impacted by quarantine orders.
"Mainly because they represent the unvaccinated population," he said.
Mannix issued a similar sentiment, saying Beekmantown's most vaccinated population was its high school students and noting how, in some cases, more than half of students who came into contact with a COVID positive were vaccinated and therefore not quarantined.
Scott Osborne, superintendent of Chazy Central Rural School District, reported 75% of eligible students and 86% of employees as vaccinated.
"We are well-positioned in Chazy to have another strong year of teaching and learning for our students, due to high vaccination rates, sound procedures for mitigation strategies and cooperation from our families and community."
AT HOME SCHOOLING
Districts are mixed on how they are handling quarantined students.
Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said instruction for quarantined students can take two forms, and depend on the number of students quarantined.
"For incidental quarantines (ie. a small number of students or students spread across multiple classrooms or grades), teachers will make the daily lesson and materials available via the Microsoft Teams platform, and students will have virtual access to a teacher after school hours for direct instruction, review, homework help, et cetera," he said.
"If a larger number of students in a given cohort are quarantined (ie. more than half of a class or grade or school), we will convert that cohort to remote instruction while the quarantine period unfolds. Thus far, we’ve only had a handful of classrooms pivot temporarily to remote."
Beekmantown offers its afterschool PM STEAP program to its quarantined students, making numerous certified teachers available to help students and families looking for support with the daily classroom work, Mannix said.
TEAM EFFORT
The other superintendents said their districts make decisions about instruction for quarantined students on a case by case basis.
“The type of instructional support a student receives depends upon factors such as what grade level the child is in, what mode of instruction will work best with the family’s schedule and how long the child will be out of school,” Savage explained.
For example, during Keeseville Elementary’s 10-day shift, remote instruction is being provided to those students throughout the day. Hard copy materials are sent home through the transportation department, and teachers may post asynchronous lessons to Google Classroom or provide online live support to students.
Knight said, in most situations, quarantined Northern Adirondack students are provided after school hours tutoring opportunities to keep them on pace with their classes.
"We are not providing an asynchronous approach to learning, because it was identified as not being effective last school year," he said. "We have also purchased the rights to a program that incorporates material from across all subject areas allowing for supplemental material to be available to the students who are not physically in class as a support for lessons."
Savage said keeping quarantined students caught up is a team effort.
"We have been pleased with our faculty and staff’s response and support of our students.”
