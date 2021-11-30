ALBANY — Branding himself "a commonsense Democrat" and a champion of property tax relief, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island Monday became the fourth New York elected official to enter the party's gubernatorial primary.
"I'm running for governor because I believe this is the job that I am made for," Suozzi, whose management experience includes serving as Nassau County executive. "Everything I've done has prepared me for this particular job at this particular time."
Suozzi immediately became the most moderate candidate in the Democratic field, calling for "more cops on the beat" to counter crime and signaling that he wants to amend changes in the state bail law that restrict judges from considering the public safety threat posed by a defendant.
He said he also wants to counter homelessness and lead the state's efforts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 contagion.
‘NOT ABOUT BEING POLITICALLY CORRECT’
Hinting at his political roadmap in the months ahead, Suozzo, 59, said, "I don't believe it's about going to the far left or to the far right, It's not about being politically correct. It's about doing the correct thing to actually help people."
While the bulk of the New York Democratic primary vote comes from New York City, Suozzi thus far is the only candidate in the field from the potentially important suburbs of the nation's largest metropolitan region.
His opponents include: Gov. Kathy Hochul, the former lieutenant governor under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo; Attorney General Letitia James; and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
James and Williams are both African-Americans from Brooklyn. Both draw much of their support from the downstate region.
Hochul, the state's first female governor, is white and is from western New York. Early polling shows Hochul is now the frontrunner, though about one third of registered Democratic voters are undecided.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also indicated he is considering wading into the Democratic primary. He will be term-limited out of office at year's end.
The GOP candidates for governor are Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani.
Gerald Benjamin, retired dean of the SUNY New Paltz political science department, said Suozzi's entry into the race is "very consequential" for Hochul as the two will find themselves competing for many of the same voters.
"He comes right at the strength of the governor," said Benjamin. He noted Suozzi is "energetic," and his candidacy offers charismatic appeal, with a message that could resonate with middle class homeowners frustrated with New York's high property taxes.
THE MORE, THE MERRIER
Larry Levy, dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, agreed Suozzi has the potential to drain some of Hochul's support into his camp, but starts off as an underdog.
"Normally, New York City dominates the Democratic primary," Levy said. "In a four or five-person race, the suburbs and upstate become progressively more important."
Suozzi, he said, could be a beneficiary if the current field expands to five or more candidates. A plurality of votes is needed to win the primary.
Suozzi could also benefit, Levy said, if there are a significant number of voters who were admirers of Cuomo and now view James as being too aggressive in her investigation concerning allegations the former governor sexually harassed women and minimized pandemic-related nursing home fatalities..
"Suozzi has a lane, not a terribly wide one to start, but a lane nonetheless, that requires a lot of things to happen that are not necessarily in his control," Levy said, listing an expanded field as a potential plus for the congressman.
Benjamin suggested the direction of the labor-backed Working Families Party (WFP) could prove to be a wild card in the Democratic primary. The WFP often supports the most progressive candidates on the spectrum. The WFP has not lined up yet behind a specific candidate, though in the past it has supported James and Williams in other contests.
Benjamin said recent trends suggest the WFP could develop into a major party in New York, and it could play a key role in the coming election.
In Hochul's hometown of Buffalo, some Democrats may evaluate the gubernatorial hopefuls based on their posture in that city's recent mayoral election, in which incumbent Mayor Byron Brown survived a spirited challenge from Democratic primary winner India Walton, a socialist.
Suozzi supported Brown, while Williams supported Walton, and Hochul and James stayed on the sidelines.
PREVIOUS CAMPAIGN
Suozzi has been on a statewide ballot once before, losing the 2006 Democratic primary for governor to eventual general election victor Eliot Spitzer.
A graduate of Boston College and Fordham Law School,, Suozzi lives with his wife, Helen, in Nassau County. The couple has three children.
