PLATTSBURGH — Final approval of the next Clinton Community College president is now in the hands of the SUNY Board of Trustees.
In an executive session at their January meeting, members of the CCC Board of Trustees voted unanimously for one of the two final candidates for the position. They have since forwarded that recommendation to Albany, Board Chair David Favro told the Press-Republican Tuesday.
Favro has heard from the college’s SUNY representative that a joint announcement on the appointment could come out as soon as next week. If not, CCC has been assured the presidential appointment will be on the SUNY board’s March 8 meeting agenda.
TWO CANDIDATES
The presidential search ultimately narrowed the pool down to two people: Dr. John Kowal, CCC’s vice president for academic affairs who has served as the administrator in charge since Ray DiPasquale’s departure over the summer, and Dr. Jerry Wallace, president of Nebraska Central Community College’s Hastings campus.
Wallace is also the division vice president for skilled and technical sciences and the vice president for business and entrepreneurship.
Citing how the SUNY board has final approval, Favro said he could not identify who the CCC board nominated.
“The selection committee was very impressed with both candidates,” he said.
“Our final conclusion came down quite a bit to the students’ thoughts and opinions when they had the opportunity to interview and meet the candidates. They’re great individuals and we’d be honored to have either one of them leading our campus.”
DELAY
In November, both Kowal and Wallace participated in on-campus interviews and question-and-answer sessions with various stakeholder groups.
According to the presidential search timeline, the plan was for the CCC board to then appoint one of the finalists, with final SUNY board approval expected in November or December to allow the new president to start in January.
“There’s been quite a bit of a delay which has caused some discontent with many people as to what’s going on,” Favro acknowledged.
He pointed to the recent changes in the SUNY chancellorship. James Malatras, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resigned effective Jan. 14 after it was disclosed that, prior to becoming chancellor, he had sent profanity-laced messages to colleagues in the governor’s office attacking Lindsay Boylan, who was the first of several women to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment in the workplace, CNHI previously reported.
SUNY trustees tapped SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley as interim head of the college system in December.
“The outgoing chancellor didn’t want to make a call, and the incoming interim had to get settled in, so that delayed the process a couple months,” Favro said.
EXCITING TIME
Despite the setback, Favro thinks the installation of a new president will present an exciting time for CCC. He noted that the major construction projects which remained ongoing under DiPasquale’s tenure have been completed.
“It will bring some stability back to campus and a little bit of certainty as to who the head will be,” Favro added. “It’ll make it easier to set goals and objectives after the person is named.”
He extended thanks to the faculty, staff and campus personnel as well as community members involved in the presidential search.
“They helped contribute to selecting the best person, and that didn’t go unnoticed.”
