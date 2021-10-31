PLATTSBURGH — Police dashcam footage of a SUNY Plattsburgh student’s arrest was released by the college a week after a two-minute video of the encounter between officers and the student circulated on social media.
The college’s immediate response to the Oct. 21 arrest caught criticism by students for lacking action against the officers involved and by the union representing SUNY police officers for what it said was a misrepresentation of the actions the officers took.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
President Alexander Enyedi shared the police footage, along with the police report, with students in an email Friday. He said that, over the last week, he has talked with students and the faculty senate’s executive committee about the arrest.
“These conversations have been constructive and are an important part of our steps forward as a campus,” Enyedi wrote.
“There is still more to do, and we will be sharing additional information with you in the coming days,” he continued.
HOUR AND 14 MINUTES
The dashcam footage the college released runs an hour and 14 minutes. It starts with a UP vehicle driving west on Rugar Street before a red Hyundai Elantra is seen driving past on the opposite lane without headlights on. The police vehicle makes a turn to get behind the Elantra before it turns on its police lights.
The Elantra pulls over by driving into a student parking lot in front of Macdonough Hall. The officer approaches the student, who claims her lights were working. After the officer explained she had seen the student drive by without lights on, the student continues to claim that they were.
“It’s not a big deal. I just want to make sure that they work,” the officer said to the student. “You probably just had them on 'off' instead of 'auto.' It happens a lot, and it’s hard to tell in the city because there’s so many streetlights that you can’t tell when your headlights are on.”
'ONE INTERACTION'
The officer then asks the student to turn on the car’s headlights. She informs the student that only the car’s running lights are on. The dashcam’s perspective does not show the front of the student’s car.
The officer takes the student’s license and registration before returning to her vehicle. Another officer arrives and talks about what the situation was with the first officer, who added that the student was arguing with her.
“Are you gonna write her?” the second officer asks.
“Nope, it’s not worth it,” the first officer replies. “Hopefully this will be the one interaction with police that she has that will maybe change her decision about cops.”
“Unless she’s suspended or revoked,” the other officer adds.
BACK AND FORTH
The first officer gets confirmation that the vehicle’s insurance was suspended. The inspection certificate was also later determined to belong to a different vehicle and was set to expire on a different month than what was displayed on the sticker. That eventually led the officers to believe the sticker was a fake.
The officer returns to the Elantra and explains that the vehicle had been suspended since Oct. 7. The officer and the student go back and forth on the car’s status. The officer returns to her vehicle and runs the Elantra’s information again. A third officer arrives.
About 20 minutes later, the first officer returns to the student, who is on the phone with someone. The officer explains the car has to be towed and the student has to go to the station.
The student gets a bag to take some of her belongings from the vehicle. The third officer asks for the car key, which the student refuses. Officers explain they need it so the car can be towed without damaging it. The student continues talking on the phone for about three minutes.
'SHE'S UNDER ARREST'
The third officer then tells the student that she needs to go the station three times, raising his voice the third time. The student exits the car again and tells officers she wants to finish the phone call before leaving.
“She’s under arrest. We can handcuff her and take her to the station,” the third officer says.
“I know. I’m trying to not get to that point,” the first officer replies.
Both officers approach the student, who continues to tell them she won’t leave yet. She explains she’s talking on a friend’s phone and wants to return it before going.
An officer tells her she can return the phone at the station. The student continues to refuse to leave, while also saying her car’s insurance is valid.
“We’re done,” the first officer tells the student.
“You’re borderline resisting,” the other officer says.
SITUATION ESCALATES
The second officer returns. The three officers are then standing around the student.
The student tells them she doesn’t understand why she’s under arrest. Officers tell her she committed a misdemeanor. The student says she doesn’t know how she committed a misdemeanor. Officers talk over each other explaining the offenses while raising their voices.
They tell her again she has to go to the station.
“My friend’s right there. I’m going to give her the phone,” the student says.
The student gives officers her keys and appears to walk away from them when her friend arrives to return the phone.
Two officers get closer to the student. The first officer appears to grab her. The student pulls away. Officers attempt again to restrain her, but the student pushes them away. Officers push her against the car to gain control. Just before, an officer slips the student’s friend her phone, which she uses to record the encounter.
After the struggle, the student walks to the UP vehicle with the first officer holding onto her arm. As the student approaches the car, she tells the officer repeatedly to not touch her.
“I’m gonna touch you,” the student can be heard telling the officer.
COLLEGE RESPONSE
In the police report, officers said the student threw her elbow up, hitting the officer, as she entered the vehicle. The dashcam did not have an angle showing the student entering the vehicle.
The recording ends several minutes after the student is taken to the station. She was charged with three misdemeanor offenses — resisting arrest, suspended registration and false inspection certificate — and an equipment violation for substandard lights.
A day after the phone video of the arrest was posted on social media, Enyedi sent a statement to students addressing it.
“I fully recognize that what these two students experienced is rooted in a larger systematic pattern of oppressions inflicted on Black, Indigenous, People of Color,” he wrote.
“At SUNY Plattsburgh, we have the obligation and the opportunity to do better and be better as a diverse campus that tolerates nothing less than equity and inclusion for all who work and study here.”
UP Chief Patrick Rascoe sent a statement a day later, saying: “I understand that the driver and her passenger felt fearful, threatened, and traumatized by the events of that evening. I also understand that the campus community is feeling hurt, angry, and additionally traumatized by the knowledge that some of our police response was neither trauma-informed nor student-centered, as the focus remained solely on proper process and procedure, without accounting for the students’ very real fear and confusion around the events that were rapidly unfolding.”
'RUSH TO JUDGMENT'
New York’s Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents SUNY Police officers, responded to those statements by denouncing them.
“Unfortunately, rather than waiting for the full scope of facts, the University President Alexander Enyedi and University Police Chief Patrick Rascoe rushed to judgment and denounced the officers’ actions strongly implying that race was the motivation for how the student was treated,” the union said in a statement.
“This rush to judgment was based entirely on the student’s perspective without input from the officers or even a cursory examination of the incident, which is entirely captured on video and audio and refutes this false narrative.”
Rascoe said he had reviewed the incident before releasing his statement.
"I have reviewed the videos and the written reports and was provided an oral account of what took place by the supervisor on the scene,” Rascoe said last week. “I have shared support for my officers and want to restate that they are an integral part of the campus and provide a valuable service daily. I will continue to work collaboratively with the union to provide the highest level of service to our campus community. "
