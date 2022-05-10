PLATTSBURGH — In SUNY Plattsburgh’s Amite Plaza, several hundred students, faculty, staff, community members, and Planned Parenthood representatives gathered for a noon protest Monday over the recently leaked Supreme Court decision that threatens to overturn Roe v Wade.
Sophomore Mary Stockman took time out from her criminal justice/law and justice studies to co-organize the protest.
“I read the leakage of the majority opinion,” she said.
“I was scared. I was disgusted. I assumed the majority of campus, or some of campus, would be scared and disgusted, too. I decided let’s all get our voices heard in one place and protest.”
‘SCARED ME AS A WOMAN’
Midway through Monday’s rally, she addressed the assembled protesters.
“This decision or leakage disgusted me and scared me as a woman,” Stockman said.
“And if it doesn’t scare you or disgust you, it should. I mean I got through half of the opinion, and it was like a book you had to put down and throw in the fire because it was so bad. and I’m worried for this country. So, I thank you for coming because us, here, if we stand and protest and in union, we are having our voices heard.
“Right now is the greatest thing. So I recommend to all of you, if there’s more chances for protest, go to protests. Get your voices heard. That’s the thing you can do. I would get into voting, but I think we already know what I could say about voting.”
‘IF THE PEOPLE DON’T HAVE A VOICE’
Stockman was flanked on her right by Marileana Rodriguez, a sophomore and hospitality major.
“I am here because I truly believe that the things that have been said in the government about what they plan on doing and not giving anyone any choices is ridiculous,” Rodriguez said.
“I think if the people don’t have a voice, what’s the point of government? What’s the point of democracy? What are we doing here? It’s ridiculous.”
‘BODILY AUTONOMY’
Pilar Balader, a junior, art and marketing major, was the protest’s co-organizer.
“I’m an international student,” Balader said.
“I’m actually from Spain. The reason why I do this because it doesn’t necessarily affect me personally, but this is something that goes beyond just women’s reproductive rights. This is about body autonomy. This is about letting our voices be heard.
“This is about being able to just choose for ourselves, not just as a woman, but like as a citizen the world, not just this country. I feel like this is so important to advocate for, even if I’m an international student here. It’s critical that we do this.”
OTHER VOICES
The trio’s sentiments were echoed among other protest attendees.
Nadia Potts, freshman, political science major: “I’m here because I think it’s like insane to how we can have five people decide a choice for millions of people, and just how it’s wrong, and this is all I can do at the moment.”
Calista Kannock, junior, social work/gender & women’s studies double major: “I’m here to represent women and to fight for my body and my choice. I’m here to fight the overturn of Roe v. Wade. I’m here to represent all women across the United States, even in states who are passing laws that are preventing them from making their own choice about their reproductive systems. I’m just here to represent.”
Kenya Tate, sophomore, history/gender & women’s studies double major: “I’m here because I believe that there’s a history of people trying to control women’s bodies. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, there are multiple things that could happen. They could ban interracial marriages. They could ban LGBTQ marriages. They’re even trying to ban birth control, Plan B, and even condoms. So I don’t think that they have a right to tell women what they can do with their bodies.”
Ethel Facteau, Plattsburgh resident: “I’m here because I think it’s important we protect women’s reproductive rights and contraception. It’s not fair what our government is trying to do, not all the government, but we know who they are, and trying to take us back to the 1850s. We are not going to stand for it, and we’re here to fight for it.”
Journie Odell, junior, social work major: “This is my third protest for pro-choice. I think it’s important because it’s health care, and health care is for everyone. It’s the best option. Taking it away will not stop it. (It’s) only banning safe options.”
John McMahon, assistant professor, political science: “I’m here because I think it’s everybody’s responsibility to struggle against attempts to limit people’s rights and especially, people in this case, those able to give birth who have had their rights restricted since the founding of the country. The impact if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it seems likely to happen, are negative for people who are able to be pregnant and this obviously threatens a number of other rights that are established through current constitutional law. One of the things that is important by this event in particular, it was led and organized by students and led and organized by students within the Student Association. So the fact that student government here is supporting and kind of asserting these rights are important. It’s meaningful to me as a faculty member.”
Regan Levitte, college staff member: “I’m here today because as someone who has had to exercise her right to choose, I think it’s frankly disrespectful and backwards to even attempt to remove this right to privacy and control over your body from any citizen of this country or non-citizen who is seeking healthcare here. This is not anything that the government needs to be involved in.”
Alexa Santos, sophomore, psychology major/gender & women’s studies minor: “I’m here to stand for all women who can’t be standing here today. When you stand for yourself, you stand for all women. I feel like we’re all united as one. I’m fighting for all the women who can’t be here.”
Elizabett Baez, senior, sociology: “I’m here for various reasons. One, I think it’s a common theme for our government and those in Washington, DC to play a role and continue to further the oppression of the vulnerable. It’s important that we highlight why Roe v. Wade was a thing in the first place. I think a lot of people think that it’s just because women have unprotected sex. It’s so much more than that. and not only that, it comes with the uphill battle that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, now it’s also birth control. It’s also other forms of protecting ourselves that are also going to be banned. That is why I’m here.”
Harrison Swales, junior, TV/video production major: “I’m here to support women’s rights, their right to have abortions. I’m pro-choice. I just think it’s kind of disgusting how they are trying to take it away.”
Josh Deckert, sophomore, TV producing major: “This is an issue that matters. People think that it’s their business to put their hands on the privacy of others, and I think that’s wrong and just insanely out of place. I have female friends and I support them, and my mother and my sister. If they were ever forced to get an abortion by the government or forced not to get an abortion, I think that’s wrong. It’s nobody else’s business besides their own.”
Owen Graf, sophomore, education major: “Because as a white male, it’s not my business to tell any girl what they should do with their body.”
Twitter@RobinCaudell
