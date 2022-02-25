PLATTSBURGH — If confirmed as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would bring increased diversity to the highest court in the land in several ways, SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Dr. Raymond Carman says.
"Most notably is that she is the first African-American woman nominated," he told the Press-Republican. "Another less discussed way that she would diversify the Supreme Court is in her professional experience."
EXPERIENCE
President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his Supreme Court pick Friday. If confirmed, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit judge will succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who is set to retire this summer at the end of the court's current term.
Prior to being appointed Circuit Court judge, Jackson served on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Her career has also included clerking for Breyer, serving on the U.S. Sentencing Commission and working as a public defender, a position none of the current justices has on their resume.
Carman, whose research areas include the courts and judicial selection, said Jackson would be the first justice since Thurgood Marshall who had experience regularly defending indigent clients in criminal cases.
"I think this diversity of experience would bring a potential change to the criminal appeals the Supreme Court takes up and would significantly change the discussion the Supreme Court justices have in criminal appeals," he said.
"Her presence and point of view could provoke Chief Justice Roberts and another justice — potentially Justice Kavanaugh or Justice Barrett — to agree with the liberal justices in criminal appeals where they might not have previously."
Jackson's appointment would not bring any shift in the ideological balance of the court. Carman said that would not be possible unless two conservative justices left and were replaced by more liberal jurists.
NOTABLE DECISIONS
Carman pointed to two cases, one each from Jackson's time as a district court judge and a circuit court judge, as notable decisions in her career.
As a district court judge, she ruled in Committee on the Judiciary v. McGahn that then-White House Counsel Don McGahn had to testify before the House committee as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and former President Trump's potential obstruction of justice.
On the circuit court, she and two other judges ruled against Trump's efforts to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the special House Committee investigating it in Trump v. Thompson.
Carman said Jackson has not issued rulings in any "controversial, salient" areas of law that are of high public concern, such as abortion, the death penalty or gay rights.
"This is not unsurprising," Carman said. "Since Judge Robert Bork’s failed nomination to the Supreme Court in 1987, presidents have mostly chosen Supreme Court nominees who do not have a strong record of published opinions on controversial, salient topics."
MIDTERM IMPACT
On whether Jackson's confirmation would have any tangible impacts on the results of this fall's midterm elections, Dr. Harvey Schantz, also a SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor, said the Supreme Court opening is a winning issue for Biden.
"It allows him to check off an important promise he made to his supporters during the campaign; satisfies Black voters, who according to a current Associated Press poll are enthusiastically awaiting a Black woman on the Supreme Court; and it might encourage turnout in the Democratic base since this development proves the importance of elections."
He added that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) also stands to benefit. Though he was not able to shepherd through the Build Back Better Plan in the evenly-divided Senate, Schumer now has the opportunity to deliver for Democrats, Schantz said.
"Due to a senate rules change in 2017, which does not allow filibusters on Supreme Court nominations, Schumer will be able to steer the Jackson nomination through the Senate with nary a Republican vote, if necessary," the professor continued.
"Nevertheless, it will be difficult for the Democratic Party to avoid losing seats in the upcoming midterm election."
GOP SUPPORT NOT EXPECTED
Both professors said Jackson would be confirmed if all goes according to plan for Senate Democrats.
Jackson's confirmation for the district court seat was done by voice vote, Carman said, meaning it was uncontroversial, while her circuit court confirmation garnered the votes of three Republicans: Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
He does not anticipate any Republican senators will vote in favor of her Supreme Court bid, pointing to Graham's comments Friday speaking out against her nomination, including by saying, "The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated.”
Carman said it was worth noting Graham voted in favor of confirming Harvard Law School graduates Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch, and two of the court's Yale Law School graduates, Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh, all four of whom were nominated by Republican presidents.
Schantz described Supreme Court nominations as very important to presidential legacies, given the justices usually serve for decades after their nominating presidents have left office. For example, Breyer was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994 while Clarence Thomas, who has not announced plans to retire and is the court's longest-serving justice, was nominated by the elder President Bush in 1991, he said.
NO MORE THIS TERM
Biden will most likely not have another opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court justice for the rest of his term, Carman said.
"I don’t see either of the other more liberal justices as being ready to retire any time in the next two years — Justice Sotomayor is only 67 years old and Justice Kagan 61 years old," he said.
"It is possible one of the more conservative justices may have to retire for health reasons, but I suspect they would try to hold on until at least after the 2024 election."
Should Republicans retake the Senate later this year and a judicial retirement occurs, Carman would not be surprised if the GOP refuses to confirm Biden's nominee.
COURT REFORM?
Possible reform for the Supreme Court made headlines following late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death and Justice Amy Coney Barrett's nomination in fall 2020.
Carman had said at the time that three proposals were floated: increasing the number of justices on the court, imposing term limits for justices and limiting the court’s appellate jurisdiction.
The professor does not believe fervor around making such changes has died down; rather, the political conditions necessary to make them happen has not materialized.
Biden himself is not much in favor of substantial court reform, Carman said, and Democrats do not hold 60 Senate seats, enough to overcome a Republican filibuster of court reform.
"If the Democrat who won the White House in 2020 was in favor of court reform and the Democrats had a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, I think court reform would have been more seriously considered," the professor said.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.