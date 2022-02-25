PLATTSBURGH — Global news outlets keep updating stark images of the toll, on both sides, of Russia’s three-day-old invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky urged his people to defend their country as missile strikes hammered Kyiv, the capital city, according to a New York Times Report on Friday.
A day earlier, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, denouncing Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, said, “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”
INVASION ‘HORRENDOUS’
Dr. Vincent Carey, a professor of history and chair of the History Department at SUNY Plattsburgh, is a reader of Soviet history, and he shared some ideas of how Russia, Ukraine, and the world got to this point.
“The invasion of Ukraine by Putin and the Russian Army is horrendous,” he said.
“It is the first major invasion since World War II, if we leave out what happened in Serbia. So I believe, historically speaking, that the Russians have strategic interests in Ukraine and Belarus and also in the Crimea. I can understand strategically why Putin would want to put pressure on Ukraine, however no geopolitical or strategic interest justifies invasion.”
Like now, the world was aghast in 2014 when Russia invaded the Crimea, an Eastern European peninsula along the northern coast of the Black Sea.
“But, Crimea was in Russian hands for centuries,” Carey said.
“Khrushchev (Nikita, former Premier of the Soviet Union) handed it over to the Ukrainian (Soviet) Socialist Republic in the ‘50s.
“So when Russia went into Crimea, when Putin went into Crimea, I wouldn’t justify it but I could understand it because that has always been their sort of gateway to the Black Sea and it was always of strategic interest.
“What Khrushchev could never have imagined was when he handed it over is that the Soviet Union would collapse. What happened with Putin is the collapse of the Soviet Union was a disaster for him because he was a career KGB man. He spent the last 20 years of his autocratic rule trying to restore Russian power.”
SHATTERED PEACE
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, after a virtual Friday summit of NATO Heads of State and Government, said:
“Russia has shattered peace in Europe. The people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom in the face of Russia’s unprovoked invasion. We deplore the tragic loss of life, enormous human suffering and destruction. Our thoughts are with those killed, injured, and displaced. We call on Russia to stop this senseless war. Immediately cease its assault. Withdraw all its forces from Ukraine. And turn back to the path of dialogue. And turn away from aggression.”
BUFFER ZONE
Ukraine, the second-largest country by area in Europe after Russia, has been under Russian occupation backwards and forwards for quite a long time.
“But an independent Ukraine is recognized by the rest of the world,” Carey said.
“When the Soviet Union collapsed, the Russian State was humiliated in some ways by the West. Western hubris — and this is a personal opinion, it’s not the opinion of the History Department — in moving NATO eastward to the Russian border may have made sense to them at the time, but it was like a red flag to a bull to the Russians, to the ex-Soviets like Putin.
“It reawakened old fears of invasion by the Poles, invasion by the Germans and World War II, and the ghost of World War II is behind a lot of Putin’s thinking.
“So what he’s thinking, and I’m not justifying anything in Ukraine, there has to be sort of a buffer zone between Europe and Russia. So when NATO moved east into Poland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, we came right up to the Russian border. So strategically thinking, he wants to, I believe, expand the buffer zone between Russia and NATO.”
WORST THAN WORST CASE
Carey is shocked by what Putin has done now.
“Because I thought that this invasion would be into the Luhansk and Donetsk, semi-autonomous rebellious regions and that he would incorporate them into (Russia),” he said.
“I thought worst-case scenario Putin would go after the parts of Luhansk and Donetsk that were still in Ukrainian hands. What he has done now is a full-scale invasion, and it’s deeply disturbing.
“In other words if he had gone into Luhansk and Donetsk alone, I would have said: ‘Okay, I understand what he is doing. It’s not appropriate. It’s not right, but I see what he is trying to do.’ But I don’t know what the madness of a full-scale invasion is coming from.
“The problem is that he is a petrostate autocrat. He has vast resources. So, I don’t think the West can stop him. He’s a petrostate autocrat, so he gets his way. He’s an autocrat, and he has the petroleum state. He has all the money he needs to do this. He can cut off liquid gas to Europe, gas to Ukraine.”
STRONG MAN OR INSANE?
Globally, people are protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even Russians, who are being arrested for doing so.
“In Russia, there’s sort of a Orwellian state media that’s spinning this as the liberation of Ukraine,” Carey said.
“It’s like Orwell’s ‘1984’ if you listen to Russian TV, it’s like we’re liberating the Ukrainians from fascists dictators. In a way, it’s a form of madness. I don’t understand. Is he a strategic strong man getting his way because he knows he can or is he insane? And that’s where I am left befuddled this morning.”
COLD WARRIOR
The big threat is what if Putin pushes beyond the former Soviet Union?
“There is a lot of strategic background to this I think,” he said.
“I would describe him (Putin) as a Cold War warrior.”
At Friday’s press conference, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said.
“The Kremlin’s objectives are not limited to Ukraine. Russia has demanded legally binding agreements to renounce further NATO enlargement. And to remove troops and infrastructure from Allies that joined after 1997. We are facing a new normal in European security. Where Russia openly contests the European security order and uses force to pursue its objectives. The world will hold Russia and Belarus accountable for their actions. Russia as the aggressor. Belarus as the enabler.”
“I do believe NATO miscalculated when they humiliated Russia, and they brought in all of those countries on the Russian border into NATO,” Carey said
“Regardless of their strategic interests and demise of the former Soviet Union, nothing justifies the invasion of Ukraine.
“The problem for Zelensky is does he fight to the teeth to resist and then watch thousands and thousands of his civilian citizens die or does he give into superior military power in order to limit casualty rates?
“Zelensky is asking the EU for air cover, and they won’t give it to him. Yesterday he asked the EU, and they said no.”
