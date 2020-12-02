SUNY prof pens book about a century of Pop

PLATTSBURGH – Author M.I Devine’s prize-winning book of experimental essays, "Warhol’s Mother’s Pantry: Art. America and the Mom in Pop, was fabricated in a solid eight months, spring-fall, of 2019.
The book's premise is that Pop is the opposite of Pop.
“People think Pop is shallow but I think it is deep,” Devine, a SUNY Plattsburgh professor of English and co-founder of the pop music project, Famous Letter Writer, said.
HOME TRAINING
“People think it is about now, and I think it is actually about the past. The muse of the book is really Andy Warhol's mother who was an immigrant who came to America in 1921 when the borders were closing.
“She taught Warhol how to use scissors, how to cut out the world around him, how to really create pop art or a kind of folk art. So my book really looks at the way we redeem the world around us through art. We reuse it. We re-contextualize it and how pop art and poetics and art connects us to the past and connects us to each other in a lot of ways.”
GENRE EXPLORATION
His book won the Gournay Prize for Creative Nonfiction (Mad Creek Books/Ohio State UP) and has been called “inventive and playful” (The Millions) and a “lyrical mix of memoir and criticism” offering “sweeping knowledge of Western art and the literary canon” and the pop culture that binds us together (Chicago Review of Books).
His essays have appeared in American Literature, Adaptation, Measure, and the Los Angeles Review of Books.
“I think in a lot of ways it was a welcome challenge for me to explore my own ability to be a kind of pop writer,” Devine said.
“I'm an essayist, but I also make music. I teach. So, it was a kind of liberating experience for me to feel like I could create a panoramic book about American culture and have as much fun and be as loose in a way that Warhol could be. And so in a lot of ways it's kind of a homage to that sensibility I guess. It crosses boundaries.”
Something academic, something dry, wouldn't do.
“So it really kind of crosses between talking about art in a fun playful way that is still serious and wide ranging,” he said.
“One thing I like to say is people will unknow after reading my work. Samuel Beckett used to say that: How do we unknow better? That's what Warhol teaches us and art teaches us at its best to give up our prejudices, to give up our ways of looking at the world that are very normalized and stuck and kind of cross boundaries.
PA LINKS
Warhol and Devine are native Pennsylvanians hailing from Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, respectively.
"He was raised in a traditional kind of culture in a lot of the ways that I was," Devine said.
"I was the youngest of seven children. He was the youngest. He had a kind of way of expressing himself that I find deeply sympathetic in a way. He wanted to kind of find his place in the world, and I think I did, but I think everyone kind of does that. In that way, Warhol is kind of a lens for looking at 20th century and 21st century culture. And that's what the book does. It stretches over a century.”
There are those Commonwealth personal connections, but Devine was also fascinated with the idea that things are not what they seem.
“He is a child of a mother (Julia Warhola) whose story begins my book, and that's not what we think of,” Devine said.
“We tend to think of things as very shallow, superficial, when of course, they're not. And that's one of the things I like to say about Pop is that it's more superficial than we can handle. It's actually about our bodies and our skin. It's about life itself, but it's deeper than we suspect. So Pop is deeper than we suspect, and more superficial than we can handle.”
MOSAIC MASH-UP
The pantry is a symbol of memory, Devine's own personal consciousness, and in some ways, American consciousness. “Of course I'm only me, but what I wanted to do is tie together a lot of ideas and artistic works that have deeply affected me over the years, whether it's film or poetry or crazy novels like James Joyce's Ulysses or the poetry of Brian Gilmore,” he said.
“All of that kind of comes together and gets synthesized in a way. In a lot of ways, it was looking at work that I had done and totally making it pop in a new way.
“In another way it was about going into my own memory and seeing what is the artwork that allows me to navigate through life and make sense of life. And I hope readers can find some of that in it.”
The book is partly the product of a sabbatical where he is pulling on songwriting and small, experimental essays.
“I was publishing in the LA Review of Books,” Devine said.
“It gave me a lens to look at other works and to revise some earlier work and also to just kind of smash things up and see how they could form a kind of mosaic.”
STARS ALIGNED
Devine had the good luck of winning the Gournay Prize from Ohio State University Press.
Marie de Gournay (1565-1645) was a French writer, who edited and published the essays of Lord Michel de Montaigne, a French Renaissance philosopher.
“It's a prize for people who are exploring the essay form in new ways,” Devine said.
“Getting that gave me a lot of encouragement and also freedom to make the book that I could make it.”
The book is published by Ohio State's trade imprint, Mad Creek Books.
“The trade imprint encouraged it to be a little fun and strange and weird,” he said.
“The other person that published with me from that press just got nominated for the National Book Award, which is kind of amazing. I feel very lucky to have that press and to be part of a series that is trying to push writing new ways.”
The book's cover is a two dimensional collage by well-known cover designer Jeff Clark, who designed Tyehimba Jess' “Olio,” which won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.
“Jeff Clark, who goes by the name of Crisis, built the cover,” Devine said.
“He tore it, shreds. He has ticket stubs and images from the book and some graffiti scrawl. His notion is that it's kind of the skin of the book. It's not really the exterior any more than our skin is the exterior. It's kind of like part of the book.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.