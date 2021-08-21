SUNY prez talks fall ‘restart’

PLATTSBURGH — Next weekend, new students and returning students will trickle back on campus per their assigned time slot at SUNY Plattsburgh.
They will slip into the Cardinal bubble safeguarded by the college's Fall 2021 Restart Plan & Guidance with respect to COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads around the nation.
RESTART PLAN
“I've been a part of the preparation for that, but we have a huge team of individuals that does essentially the bulk of the in-the-weeds thinking with respect to what it is that we need to do, if whether it's to do testing or to do with vaccination,” SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi said in a recent editorial board interview with the Press-Republican.
The SUNY campus and the public can learn about the college's protocols and polices at: www.plattsburgh.edu
New this year, the college established an online Student Vaccination Pass, a portal where students, vaccinated and unvaccinated, can upload their vaccine status.
“Obviously, it's protected,” Enyedi said.
“It's confidential. So we expect that we will have a better picture what we will have with respect to the fall.”
VACCINES NOT MANDATED
The college highly recommends that students get vaccinated, but it is not mandated at this juncture.
“It's a requirement to participate in some activities on campus, but we are allowing for exemptions,” Enyedi said.
“So if you have medical reasons and there are medical reasons why individuals cannot be vaccinated or if you have religious objections to it, those are all being evaluated as well, so students can be exempt.”
FDA APPROVAL
The SUNY system has a vaccine mandate, which is predicated on full U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval.
The FDA has only, so far, given emergency use authorization to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson COVID vaccines.
“If Pfizer is the approved one, you can probably bet that it's likely going to be the Pfizer one (mandated),” Enyedi said.
“It wouldn't make sense to do the Moderna one (if) Pfizer has the full approval."
A report in the Washington Post Friday said that the FDA was aiming to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine by Monday.
MILESTONES
For academic year 2020-2021, the college ran its own isolation and quarantine space on campus and will do so again this year.
“And just like last year, whenever a student tested positive that was living in our residence halls, they were in our isolation/quarantine,” Enyedi said.
“Basically, they were in isolation if they tested positive. If they were contract traced, they were in quarantine. We ran a literal hotel in many ways for the entire year.”
If students tested positive for the coronavirus, they were in isolation for 10 days.
If students were contact traced, they were quarantined for 14 days.
All received accommodations, creature comforts and support for academics.
“It was all happening,” Enyedi said.
“It was done by a full, I'll say, a full cadre of both volunteers and some of our staff members.”
The isolation/quarantine space was primarily in Harrington and Banks halls on campus.
“Banks started out as the initial isolation/quarantine place, but then we decided that Harrington was more, obviously, logistically suited to be able to serve students,” he said.
NO IN-CLASSROOM TRANSMISSION
Last academic year, the college did not see any in-classroom transmission.
“So of all the students that tested positive for the virus, we never had a contact trace or any transmission that occurred within the classroom,” he said.
“Where we saw transmission occurring, I think it's replicated in the community, it was in congregate living where you have folks living together.
“So if you got eight folks living in your house and one person brings it home, we saw it spread that way.”
If a student was contact traced by county health officials and identified as a positive test, Enyedi was never informed that there was a spread to a community member who tested positive.
“What that suggests is that our students tend to be pretty tight and stay close together,” he said.
“Their circles and their socialization is in that piece. And then the other part that it demonstrates is that the students who were working in our community were being very careful.
“They were wearing their masks and doing all they can because they could not afford likely to not be fully employed during the school semester. So yes, testing will continue.”
IN A BETTER PLACE
One of the positive aspects of last year, the college was able to do in-person commencement.
“For the first time in a long time,” Enyedi said.
“To say it wasn't a logistical challenge would be unfair to Ken (Knelly, chief of staff) and the team that organized commencement.
“We asked all commencement participants to demonstrate either a negative Covid test within 72 hours or proof of vaccination.”
Eighty-three percent of the students who participated in commencement were vaccinated and had both series of shots.
“The Chancellor's Office did an exit survey of all of our second, third and fourth year students as they left for the spring semester, and our campus reported approximately 75% of the students represented as being vaccinated,” Enyedi said.
“Let's flip back in time. We hit last fall with little over 3,000 students participating on campus with zero vaccinations. So if we're at 80% that's only 600 students that aren't vaccinated.
“That's a far smaller group that are going to be of concern to the campus than the other 2,400. Not that those other 2,400 are 100% immune because we know its 95% or 96% effective.
“But, it's certainly a far better place than we were than the beginning of the year a year ago.”
