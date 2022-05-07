PLATTSBURGH — This spring, busloads of 8th grade students from Brushtown-Moira, Crown Point, Schroon Lake, Tupper Lake and Chateaugay schools scoped out “Cardinal Country” through SUNY Plattsburgh’s “I’ve Been Admitted to College,” (IBAC) program.
The program, which had a pilot run last semester, was developed by Senior Associate Andrea Enyedi and Dean Denise Smart and coordinates with multiple offices across the campus.
POSITIVE FEEDBACK
Eighth-grade students learn about the college and college life.
“They all had a decent hour-and-a half drive to get here,” Enyedi said.
“It just really shows how super geeked they are about this activity. I’ve had feedback from two of the schools so far, and both of them are extremely positive. The kids are still talking about the experience and saying that they were inspired to go to college.”
FUN AND LEARNING
Guided by college students, the students were led on structured tours of the campus. After college mascot Burghy greeted them at Hawkins Hall’s main entrance, they were welcomed by college President Alexander Enyedi in the E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium.
There, they also listened to a four-person panel of current students.
Next, the students were broken up into different groups and proceeded to tour the campus, participate in improv games in Hartman Theater and a scavenger hunt at the Rockwell Kent Gallery, located in the Feinberg Library.
A pizza lunch offered photo sessions with Burghy in the Warren Ballroom of the Angell College Center.
EDUCATIONAL PATHWAYS
After lunch, the students engaged in reflective activities with education graduate students.
President Enyedi presented each of 8th grader with an “Admissions Promise” certificate that grants them admission to SUNY Plattsburgh, provided they meet the college’s requirements.
IBAC is directly aligned with Plattsburgh Next’s strategic commitment to support student enrollment and engage the North Country.
This program is designed to increase local students’ accessibility to and interest in college, and to support future students and their families as early in their academic careers as possible.
“One of Adirondack Foundation’s priorities is educational pathways, and when we saw this combination of middle schoolers sort of imagining themselves on a college campus, we thought it was a really great idea, innovative,” Connie Prickett, vice president for communications and strategic initiatives, said.
“So, that’s why we’re here. We have grants trying to promote educational pathways in different places across the Adirondacks, and this is one of them. It’s really important to us.”
