PLATTSBURGH — Shine On! returns to an in-person conference for 3rd to 5th-grade girls from April 30 to May 1.
The free conference, “Mighty Girls Move Mountains: Explore Your Character Compass,” will be held for the first time at Camp Pok-O-MacCready in Willsboro for only 80 girls due to COVID safety precautions.
“This is my seventh semester,” Emily Slattery, a senior public relations major and Shine On! chair said.
“I’ve been a part of it for like three-and-a-half years. I think the mission that Shine On! teaches, so teaching character strength, communication skills, and media marketing literacy to young girls, and now even boys as well through Education Outreach, is so important because we’re teaching kids resiliency.
“Obviously, that rings truer than ever because in the past few years we’ve faced COVID. There’s a lot of mental health issues out there, and it’s a challenge for kids everywhere to get back into school and fly. To be able to give them this tool box of character strengths as well as all these communication skills that are teaching them how to advocate for themselves and others is extremely important for navigating this crazy world that we are in.”
FULL HOUSE
Online registration opened March 26 at 10 a.m.
“It filled up in about 15 minutes,” Slattery said.
“We do have a running wait-list if somebody wants to put their kid on the wait-list. It’s on our website, and they are available to do that.”
This year’s conference is all about teaching girls how to survive and thrive in every aspect of their lives. A series of interactive activities will be offered such as rock climbing, low ropes and a variety of Shine On!-themed workshops.
Workshops will encompass Shine On!’s three key themes: character strengths, communication skills and media/marketing literacy. (SEE BOX)
SUNY Plattsburgh women mentors and Pok-O-MacCready’s certified instructors will lead girls through programming.
“All of our mentor are college students,” Slattery said.
“Essentially in the fall, we have open calls for mentors. We have informationals on campus to kind of get out our message and what we’re about and this is also kind of our way of getting college women to want to be part of our organization.
“From there, we interview them and we select a select group of women. They are anywhere from freshmen to seniors in a number of different majors. So, we have everything from education majors and like human development all the way to general business majors and communication studies as well. Really, they run the gamut of different people, but they are all students on our campus.”
COVID PROTOCOLS
In compliance with Clinton County Health Department COVID guidelines, all attendees must be fully vaccinated. Additionally, temperatures will be taken and rapid testing will be performed at check-in the morning of the conference in order to create a COVID-free bubble, so that masks won’t be mandated.
Attendees are always welcome to wear masks, however much of the conference will be outdoors in small cohorts for increased safety precautions.
“We haven’t been able to do our traditional conference, where we all bring the girls in,” Slattery said.
“Even this year, we are doing it slightly different than what we’ve done in the past by having it at Camp Pok-O-MacCready and not having it on campus. Last year, we were still active doing our Look to the Stars Conference with NASA. But that was slightly different because we didn’t have the direct interaction with our girls, and we didn’t recruit mentor into our organization. So, it was a bit of an added challenge for us entering this year.”
Shine On! is a local organization dedicated to fostering resilience, confidence and character in young girls.
The program strives to prevent negative behavioral outcomes that are commonly seen every day in middle and high school-aged teens by reaching them while they are still in elementary school.
Ultimately, Shine On! aims to build a world populated with more empowered, strong women by starting in Plattsburgh.
The continual support Shine On! receives from local sponsors, such as CVPH, TDC, Plattsburgh Pediatrics, Cloudsplitter and Stewart’s, have made this program possible.
Now in its 13th year, the Shine On! conference is designed to promote self-confidence and help develop self-esteem in 3rd to 5th-grade girls.
Approximately 2,000 girls have attended the annual conference.
“Going forward, if parents hear about us in the future with any future events we have like conferences or even if it’s the Education Outreach program is available at their school, definitely get involved in it because we are teaching life skills and character strengths that their kids will need to face any obstacles they may have in middle school and beyond,” Slattery said.
“We are targeting 3rd to 5th graders, which may seem how are these kids actually internalizing what we’re saying to them and taking our lessons and applying them to real life? However, that is really the age where they are the most impressionable.
“By the time that they enter middle school, it’s hard to change behavior that’s already ingrained into your child or the way that they think. Being able to take these lessons now as 3rd, 4th and 5th graders will just help them as they progress into their adult life and in their careers in college and in other interpersonal relationships they may have.”
Shine On! also runs Education Outreach programming for boys and girls in schools throughout northern New York.
For more information, please visit our website, www.shineongirl.org or email shineonpsu@gmail.com.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.