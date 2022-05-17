Dear Campus Community,
I have been watching, with a heavy heart, all that is happening in Buffalo, and I am so sorry for the pain and the trauma this has created yet again for the BIPOC community.
Today, we mourn the 10 lives lost in yesterday’s shooting at a Tops Supermarket in the City of Buffalo. We grieve for their families and for all who were injured, and we send our deepest condolences to the entire community as they begin the difficult process of healing and recovery from this senseless and intolerable act of violence.
While law enforcement agencies continue to investigate this as a racially-motivated hate crime of violent extremism, we are called on, yet again, to stand strong against all acts of racial oppression, discrimination, and violence as we seek justice on behalf of yesterday’s victims.
We are also reminded that now, more than ever, we must come together to support and protect all who are targeted by these actions on a daily basis, to ensure that SUNY Plattsburgh is a respectful and compassionate campus where everyone is safe to learn, work and live.
We must appreciate the differences between us and value our fellow human beings in our classrooms, offices, and residence halls. We must also care for those with whom we interact on a daily basis and those we may only see once or twice all semester.
Finally, we must listen to our minoritized community when they tell us their experiences and what is desired to enhance the College’s efforts to being a more inclusive and welcoming community.
Above all, we must honor our shared Cardinal commitment to a non-violent, inclusive, and anti-racist campus environment.
During this final week of our semester together, please know that Student Counseling Services remains open and available to support those who are feeling traumatized. You can reach out to them at 518-564-3086.
No single person can end racism. But together, as Cardinals, we can work toward that vision every day, with single acts of kindness, compassion, and support for one another.
Sincerely,
Alexander Enyedi
President
