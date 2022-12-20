PLATTSBURGH — The future of Social Security remains uncertain, but it is not doomed.
That was the general message that arose from a panel discussion about the nation’s 87-year-old program at SUNY Plattsburgh Dec. 8.
The purpose of the discussion was to shed light on the insolvencies Social Security is and will be facing if there is no intervention from Congress to fix it.
DEPENDS ON TWO FACTORS
Panelist Colin Read, a SUNY Plattsburgh economics professor, as well as former City of Plattsburgh Mayor, said Social Security’s financial problems have stemmed from how it was originally designed.
“It depended on that next generation of working people to put their money into the system to pay for the past generation of retirees,” he said.
“And that works really, really well if you have two things: population growth … which we’ve always had until recently, and economic growth.”
As it stands now, it’s predicted that the program will only be able to pay approximately 77% of current benefits by 2035.
Though panelist Barbara McBurnie, a Senior Action Council board of directors member, said that year will likely get pushed back some.
“They keep extending it. So, you know, there’s hope. Let’s put it that way,” she said.
“The pandemic may have influenced it a bit, because there were a lot less people working, and therefore there was a lot less money going into the trust fund, but even with that, they still extended it out. Every year, they extend it just a little bit more.”
IMMIGRATION LAWS
Together, the rest of the panelists, which included SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Daniel Lake, with Chris Bottini, a New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG) program associate, moderating, presented solutions that would keep extending that date even further.
Professor Lake was quick to mention one controversial solution.
“Loosen immigration laws,” he said.
“Our economy is starved from a lack of labor right now, anyway, and that will add a lot of money to the pool. That would be the one thing that I would start with … I would definitely say that part of our problem would be alleviated by just allowing more liberal immigration until the workforce goes up.”
DECLINING BIRTH RATE
Lake further explained how immigration is needed to make up for other factors negatively affecting Social Security currently.
“Keep in mind, life expectancy, until recently, has gone up too. So more people were collecting benefits for a longer period of time. At the same time, the declining birth rate means there’s fewer people entering the workforce, and the country is so hostile to immigration that that hasn’t made up the difference in the workforce,” he explained.
“The math stopped working 20-30 years ago, basically, and it seems to be getting worse and worse.”
Read added that with some changes to the United States’ immigration policies, it would be a step in the right direction.
“In other countries, almost universally, it’s a privilege to be able to come to their country, and they vet those applicants based on what they can contribute … so they presumably then bring into their countries a greater than average return,” he said.
“We don’t do that here, and that needs to be at least part of the discussion.”
OTHER FIXES
Other possible Social Security fixes consisted of raising the income cap, otherwise known as the “maximum taxable earnings,” even further. Currently, the income cap sits at $147,000 in 2022.
Another possible solution raised, though less desirable, was to increase the full retirement age to accommodate for higher life expectancies in the future.
But regardless, none of these fixes can be implemented without bipartisan support in Congress, and it’s unlikely that’ll happen soon, Lake said.
“It’s too politically risky for a compromise for many elected officials,” he said.
“We have a congress that works on two-year election cycles trying to fix the problem that is multi-generational,” Read added.
Still, McBurnie suggested that constituents should write their respective elected officials and let them know how important the future of Social Security is to them.
“Even though you know that particular representative isn’t aligned with your idea, I think it’s still good to let them know, because if they continue to hear it from more and more people, they might actually start listening to the people,” she said.
“It’s worth a shot.”
